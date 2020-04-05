We are aware that what we are experiencing is an unprecedented circumstance in our lifetime. Yet as we, in many parts of the world, are in the midst of this trying time, we can look to China with hope, for if this terrible virus is becoming defeated in the place where it began, the rest of the world, with the necessary precautions taken, can too come out on the other side. It will take “blood, sweat, and tears”, but I urge everyone to resist and stay at home, because we have only one certainty in this regard, and it is that only by isolating does the virus not spread.
We are continuing to work for you and with you from our homes for the safety and health of our clients, lawyers and families. We are fortunate in comparison to times of the past, where the gift of technology did not enable people to continue many of their day-to-day activities virtually uninterrupted. And it is through this gift that we have many of our clients, many of which we have never met physically, but have nevertheless built a strong rapport and relationship with. Thus, we are already accustomed to breaking distance-barriers, and will continue to make ourselves available to all existing and future clients, near or far.
Our operations will continue to be conducted in full compliance with the changing health directives, and we are ready to adapt to any new measure that the authorities deem most appropriate. Although we are largely choiceless in the matter (for the speed at which this situation has accelerated has decided for us) we do retain the choice to behave responsibly by choosing to stay and work from home. We look forward to regaining possession of our regular spaces in due time, but in the meantime we wholeheartedly commit ourselves to the collective effort of social distancing and are content in utilizing this time to the fullest.
Our team remains available to clients by phone, e-mail, WhatsApp or any other way possible. Let’s keep in touch. Write to us, explore our site, visit our Facebook page: we continue to update them with informative articles and up-to-date information in line with our principles to provide the public with knowledgeable and current material relevant to their legal needs and concerns.
We do our utmost to offer you prompt service always, despite the situation at hand. We will never lose sight of our clients and the care they deserve, and remain at your disposal always.
Our thoughts go out to all of you, in whichever country you find yourself. We send to all of you a sincere wish for a future of fulfilment and security, both professionally and personally.
Thank you for your continual support and collaboration.
