How Can I Save On Inheritance Tax In Italy?

You may not be aware, but from an inheritance tax point of view, Italy is actually considered more like a fiscal paradise. After you have picked yourself up off the floor because I just called Italy a “fiscal paradise”, you might want to read on. If your estate, or part of it, is likely to be subject to Italian inheritance tax on your death, then the current rules may interest you.

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You may not be aware, but from an inheritance tax point of view, Italy is actually considered more like a fiscal paradise. After you have picked yourself up off the floor because I just called Italy a “fiscal paradise”, you might want to read on. If your estate, or part of it, is likely to be subject to Italian inheritance tax on your death, then the current rules may interest you.

Italian inheritance tax law dates back to the Napoleonic period, which requires parents, on death, to leave a major proportion of their wealth to their children instead of just their spouse. This system of forced heirship still exists today and continues to shape how estates are distributed in Italy.

At the moment, Italy’s inheritance tax works as follows. If the estate is passed to your spouse or relatives in a direct line, such as children, they are required to pay 4% on the value of the inheritance that exceeds one million euro per beneficiary. Brothers and sisters must pay 6% with an allowance of one hundred thousand euro each. Other relatives must pay 6% or 8% depending on the degree of relationship, but without any allowance. Non‑relatives pay 8% with no allowance.

However, there is a term called ‘eredi legittimi’ meaning that only certain relatives have an absolute right to the share of your estate on your death. These are your children, spouse. If you don’t leave any children then your parents and brothers and sisters have legal right to a share in your estate and only in the event that there are none of the above, would your other relatives up to the 6th degree have a right to a percentage of your estate.

For foreigners (non- Italians) living in Italy at the time of death they have a right to nominate the law of their home country as a way to distribute the assets from your estate on death, instead of being forced to adopt the Italian forced succession rules. This does mean you are taxable in your home country (depending on the IHT rules there) but simply means you can distribute your assets according to a last will and testament, if that is your choice. One exception does apply, where you have spouse of children who are resident in Italy at the time of your death, and in this case they may be legally entitled to their fair share of your estate regardless of your will. If you are in any doubt it is always best to consult a legal professional to discuss the options.

Despite Italy having a large number of people who are subject to inheritance tax each year, the tax collection is relatively small. This is due to the high allowances and also the fact that succession for a property is based on the valore catastale, not the market value. The cadastral value is often significantly lower than the real value, which reduces the taxable amount.

There has been periodic political discussion about increasing inheritance tax in Italy, but as of 2026 no changes have been implemented. The current system remains one of the most generous in Europe, especially for spouses and children. However, this does not mean that planning is unnecessary. On the contrary, understanding how your assets are treated under Italian succession law can make a significant difference to what your heirs ultimately receive.

As part of any inheritance tax or succession planning that you may undertake, you may want to look at ways in which you can hold assets in a more tax‑efficient manner. The polizza assicurativa — or life assurance bond — meets exactly that criteria. Any money that you hold in one of these tax‑efficient accounts is completely free from Italian inheritance tax and is kept outside of the estate when the value is calculated. This can be particularly useful for those who wish to leave assets to beneficiaries who are not in the direct line, or who wish to avoid the constraints of forced heirship within the limits permitted by law.

The not‑so‑good news is that if the majority of your estate is in your property, this cannot be placed inside the tax‑protective structure. However, any other invested or investable assets can be, generally from around €250,000 upwards. One of the great advantages is that there is no upper limit to contributions. You can protect a large part of your estate from Italian inheritance tax easily and with maximum flexibility to access the capital and any income from it during your lifetime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.