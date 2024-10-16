Quota-Related Contract Of Stay Applications Moved To Online Portal

Effective immediately, employers of quota-subject work permit applicants must sign their contract of stay digitally instead of in person. The employer will need to use a digital signature to complete this process. This will speed up the possibility to submit residence permit applications as the contract of stay signature, a prerequisite to the residence permit application process, previously required an in-person visit to the immigration office (generally scheduled after few weeks of the foreign national's arrival). The processing time for the other steps of the work permit process will not change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.