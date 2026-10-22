Child Custody Law In Italy: What Are The Father’s Rights?

Learn about child custody law in Italy and father's rights. Understand shared custody, co-parenting principles, relocation rules, and international legal help.

The International Law Firm Arnone & Sicomo was founded by two lawyers, Gioia Arnone and Donatella Sicomo, who decided to create a dynamic and efficient network of lawyers and highly skilled consultants, offering legal assistance in all areas of law even in particulary complex matters equiring interdisciplinary skills. The Firm offers Italian, English, Spanish, French, Deutsche, Russian, Chinese and Arabic speaking clients qualified legal assistance in a wide area of international legal affairs.

Learn about child custody law in Italy and father's rights. Understand shared custody, co-parenting principles, relocation rules, and international legal help.

Child Custody Law in Italy: Can the Mom Take the Baby From the Father?

Under Italian child custody law, the child's right to maintain a meaningful and continuous relationship with both parents is a fundamental principle, meaning the mother does not automatically have the right to exclude the father or relocate the child abroad without consent.

If a mother takes a child to Italy without the father's consent and he holds custody or parental responsibility rights, the removal may constitute international child abduction under the 1980 Hague Convention depending on habitual residence and breach of rights.

Consequently, bringing the child to Italy does not eliminate the father's parental rights or grant the mother exclusive control over the child's residence, addressing core concerns when mothers move children abroad and prompting critical questions for foreign fathers regarding consent, jurisdiction, return requests, joint or sole custody, and international contact.

The child's physical presence in Italy does not inherently mean the father loses his rights or that an Italian court automatically holds jurisdiction, as the ultimate legal position depends heavily on the child's habitual residence, the lawfulness of the relocation, the father's consent, and the applicable international rules.

Father’s Rights When the Mother Moves the Child to Italy

Italian family law recognises the importance of maintaining a meaningful relationship between a child and both parents.

Article 337-ter of the Italian Civil Code provides that a child has the right to maintain an equilibrated and continuous relationship with both parents, as well as to receive care, education, instruction and moral assistance from both of them.

The father therefore does not lose his parental role simply because the child is living in Italy.

Depending on the circumstances, a father may seek judicial measures concerning:

parental responsibility;

joint or sole custody;

the child's residence;

contact and visitation;

school holidays;

international travel;

communication with the child;

important decisions concerning education and healthcare.

The child's best interests remain central to the court's assessment.

Joint, Sole and Super-Exclusive Custody in Italy

One of the most important issues for a foreign father is understanding the different forms of custody available under Italian law.

Joint Custody in Italy

Joint custody (affidamento condiviso) is the general starting point under Italian family law.

The principle is that both parents should continue to participate in the child's life and in decisions concerning the child's upbringing.

Sole Custody in Italy

In certain circumstances, the court may order sole custody (affidamento esclusivo) to one parent.

Sole custody is not simply a consequence of separation, disagreement or geographical distance between the parents.

The court must consider whether joint custody is contrary to the child's best interests in light of the specific circumstances of the case.

Even where sole custody is granted to the mother, this does not necessarily mean that the father loses every parental right or that contact with the child is automatically excluded.

The court may still regulate the father's visitation and contact rights, depending on the circumstances and the best interests of the child.

Super-Exclusive Custody in Italy

A further and much more exceptional situation is super-exclusive custody (affidamento superesclusivo).

This measure gives one parent a particularly broad role in making decisions concerning the child and significantly limits the other parent's involvement in the exercise of parental responsibility.

Super-exclusive custody should not be confused with ordinary sole custody.

It is an exceptional measure and should only be ordered where there are serious reasons demonstrating that the ordinary arrangements for joint or sole custody are insufficient to protect the child's best interests.

The mere existence of conflict between the parents is not, by itself, sufficient to justify super-exclusive custody.

Which Court Has Jurisdiction Over Child Custody?

The question of child custody jurisdiction is particularly important when the father and mother live in different countries.

For cases governed by EU Regulation 2019/1111, the general rule is the child's habitual residence.

However, the Regulation contains specific provisions concerning the wrongful removal or retention of a child.

Under Article 9, where a child has been wrongfully removed or retained, the courts of the Member State where the child was habitually resident immediately before the wrongful removal or retention generally retain jurisdiction, subject to the conditions established by the Regulation.

This means that:

The fact that the child is now in Italy does not automatically mean that Italian Courts have jurisdiction over the underlying custody dispute.

This is one of the most important points for a foreign father to understand.

The Child’s Habitual Residence Is Crucial

In an international child custody case, one of the first questions is:

Where was the child's habitual residence immediately before the move to Italy?

This question can be more important than the child's current physical location.

Under Regulation (EU) 2019/1111, the general rule for parental responsibility is that the courts of the Member State where the child is habitually resident have jurisdiction.

Therefore, a mother does not necessarily create jurisdiction in Italy simply by bringing the child to Italy.

The circumstances of the relocation must first be examined.

Can an Italian Court Decide the Custody of a Child Who Was Brought to Italy?

Sometimes yes, but not automatically.

If Italy is the child's habitual residence and the applicable jurisdictional rules confer jurisdiction on Italian courts, an Italian court may deal with matters of parental responsibility and custody.

However, where the child has been wrongfully removed from another country, the previous State of habitual residence may retain jurisdiction under the applicable international rules.

The first legal question should therefore often be:

Arnone&Sicomo: Child Custody Lawyers in Italy

At Arnone&Sicomo – International Law Firm, we specialize in cross-border family law involving Italy, providing expert legal assistance to foreign parents facing complex issues related to father’s rights, child custody, parental responsibility, international relocation, visitation rights, and international child abduction.

Acting as dedicated Expert Child Proceedings Lawyers in Italy, our team guides clients through all relevant legal and judicial proceedings to protect their parental rights and preserve the continuous relationship with their children.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.