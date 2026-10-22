Italian Citizenship Delayed: Can You Challenge Administrative Silence?

Is your Italian citizenship application delayed? If your paperwork has been pending past the legal deadline, you have the right to take legal action against the Italian administration for administrative silence (silenzio dell'Amministrazione).

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Italian citizenship delayed? Learn when you can challenge administrative silence before the TAR and compel the authorities to decide.

Italian Citizenship Delayed: What if The Process Takes Too long?

Is your Italian citizenship application delayed? If your paperwork has been pending past the legal deadline, you have the right to take legal action against the Italian administration for administrative silence (silenzio dell'Amministrazione). However, the right legal remedy depends heavily on your specific application type—whether by descent (iure sanguinis), marriage, or residency.

What Is Administrative Silence?

The “silence” of the Public Administration (P.A.) refers to a situation in which the administration remains inactive in response to an application submitted by a private party.

Depending on the circumstances, administrative silence may be considered “significant”, particularly as silence of rejection or silence of consent, where the law establishes that the application is deemed either rejected or accepted.

Italian law also recognises administrative silence due to failure to act (silenzio inadempimento). This occurs when the administration’s failure to respond does not have the legal effect of accepting or rejecting the application. It is therefore considered a form of “non-significant” administrative silence.

Significant Administrative Silence: Silence of Consent and Silence of Rejection

When the law attributes a specific legal effect to the administration’s failure to respond, the silence is considered “significant”, meaning that it has an effect equivalent to an administrative decision.

Silence of Rejection

Silence of rejection occurs when the administration’s failure to respond is legally deemed to constitute a rejection of the application.

Silence of Consent

Silence of consent (silenzio assenso) occurs when the law attributes the meaning of acceptance to the Public Administration’s failure to respond within the prescribed deadline.

Administrative Silence Due to Failure to Act

Administrative silence due to failure to act (silenzio inadempimento) occurs when the Public Administration fails to conclude a proceeding within the applicable statutory deadline, without the law attributing to such silence the legal effect of either accepting or rejecting the application.

This is therefore a form of “non-significant” administrative silence, because the administration’s inactivity does not itself constitute an administrative decision.

In such cases, the applicant may have specific legal remedies available to obtain the conclusion of the administrative proceeding and an express decision from the Public Administration.

What can I do if my citizenship application is taking too long?

The answer depends on the type of citizenship application.

An application for Italian citizenship by residence must be decided within the legal deadline. If the deadline has expired and the application still appears as “being processed” on the online portal, you do not have to keep waiting. A claim before the TAR for administrative silence can compel the Ministry of the Interior to decide.

For Italian citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis), the situation is different.

In this case, the right to Italian citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis) may be recognized by the ordinary courts where the competent administrative authority remains inactive for an unreasonable period of time following an application submitted by the applicant, thereby giving rise to a legal interest in bringing proceedings to obtain recognition of Italian citizenship.

What Can You Do After the Deadline?

1. Formal notice: a lawyer formally asks the Ministry to issue a decision within a short deadline. It is not mandatory, but may be enough to unblock the application.

2. TAR claim for administrative silence: The court can order the Administration to conclude the procedure within a specific deadline.

The One-Year Deadline

A claim against administrative silence may be filed while the delay continues, but no later than one year after the deadline for completing the procedure has expired.

Waiting too long may result in losing this legal remedy, so the dates of the citizenship application should be checked promptly.

What Should You Do If Your Citizenship Application Is Delayed?

If your Italian citizenship application is delayed, you should first establish:

when the application was submitted;

which type of citizenship application you made;

which authority is responsible for the proceeding;

what deadline applies;

whether that deadline has expired; and

whether the administration has formally communicated with you.

An Italian Citizenship Lawyer can assess whether a formal notice or judicial action for administrative silence is appropriate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.