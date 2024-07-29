مع تزايد الاعتماد على التقنيات الرقمية في جميع جوانب الحياة، أصبح من الضروري وجود إطار قانوني واضح ينظم التعاملات الإلكترونية. في المملكة العربية السعودية، تم إقرار نظام التعاملات الإلكترونية لتحديد القواعد والإجراءات التي تحكم العقود الإلكترونية والتوقيعات الرقمية وحماية البيانات الشخصية. يهدف هذا النظام إلى تحقيق التوازن بين تشجيع التجارة الإلكترونية وحماية حقوق المستهلكين.

إليك نص قانون نظام التعاملات الإلكترونية..

نظام التعاملات الإلكترونية

1428 هـ

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

مرسوم ملكي رقم م/18 بتاريخ 8 / 3 / 1428

بعون الله تعالى

نحن عبد الله بن عبد العزيز آل سعود

ملك المملكة العربية السعودية

بناء على المادة (السبعين) من النظام الأساسي للحكم، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩٠) وتاريخ ٢٧ / ٨ / ١٤١٢ هـ.

وبناء على المادة (العشرين) من نظام مجلس الوزراء، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/١٣) وتاريخ ٣ / ٣ / ١٤١٤ هـ.

وبناء على المادة (الثامنة عشرة) من نظام مجلس الشورى، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩١) وتاريخ ٢٧ / ٨ / ١٤١٢ هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قرار مجلس الشورى رقم (٦٥ /٤٢) وتاريخ ١٥ / ٩ / ١٤٢٧ هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (٨٠) وتاريخ ٧ / ٣ / ١٤٢٨ هـ.

رسمنا بما هو آت:

أولا : الموافقة على نظام التعاملات الإلكترونية بالصيغة المرافقة.

ثانيا : على سمو نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء والوزراء – كل فيما يخصه – تنفيذ مرسومنا هذا.

عبد الله بن عبد العزيز

قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 80 بتاريخ 7 / 3 / 1428

إن مجلس الوزراء

بعد الاطلاع على المعاملة الواردة من ديوان رئاسة مجلس الوزراء برقم (٤٧٦٧٢/ب) وتاريخ ٢٤ / ١٠ / ١٤٢٧ هـ، المشتملة على برقية معالي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات رقم (١٢١/ب) وتاريخ ١٤ / ٦ / ١٤٢٤ هـ، في شأن مشروع نظام التعاملات الإلكترونية.

وبعد الاطلاع على المحضرين رقم (٤٣٧) وتاريخ ٢١ / ١٢ / ١٤٢٦ هـ، ورقم (٤٨١) وتاريخ ٤ / ١٢ / ١٤٢٧ هـ، المعدين في هيئة الخبراء.

وبعد النظر في قرار مجلس الشورى رقم (٦٥ /٤٢) وتاريخ ١٥ / ٩ / ١٤٢٧ هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على توصية اللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء رقم (١٠٧) وتاريخ ١٥ / ٢ / ١٤٢٨ هـ.

يقرر

الموافقة على نظام التعاملات الإلكترونية بالصيغة المرافقة.

وقد أعد مشروع مرسوم ملكي بذلك، صيغته مرافقة لهذا.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء





Electronic Transactions Law

Royal Decree No. M/18

March 27, 2007

نظام التعاملات الإلكترونية

Electronic Transactions Law

الفصل الأول: أحكام عامة: تعريفات

Chapter 1: General Provisions Definitions

المادة الأولى:

يقصد بالألفاظ والعبارات الآتية -أينما وردت في هذا النظام- المعاني المبينة أمام كل منها، ما لم يقتض السياق خلاف ذلك:

1 - الوزارة : وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات .

2- الوزير : وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات .

3 - الهيئة : هيئة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات .

4 - المحافظ : محافظ هيئة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات .

5 - اللائحة : اللائحة التنفيذية لهذا النظام.

6 - المركز : المركز الوطني للتصديق الرقمي .

7 - الحاسب الآلي : أي جهاز إلكتروني ثابت أو منقول، سلكي أو لاسلكي، يحتوي على نظام معالجة البيانات أو تخزينها أو إرسالها أو استقبالها أو تصفحها يؤدي وظائف محددة بحسب البرامج والأوامر المعطاة له .

8 - الشخص : أي شخص ذي صفة طبيعية أو اعتبارية عامة أو خاصة .

9 - إلكتروني : تقنية استعمال وسائل كهربائية أو كهرومغناطيسية أو بصرية أو أي شكل آخر من وسائل التقنية المشابهة .

10 - التعاملات الإلكترونية : أي تبادل أو تراسل أو تعاقد أو أي إجراء آخر يبرم أو ينفذ - بشكل كلي أو جزئي - بوسيلة إلكترونية.

11 - البيانات الإلكترونية : بيانات ذات خصائص إلكترونية في شكل نصوص أو رموز أو صور أو رسوم أو أصوات أو غير ذلك من الصيغ الإلكترونية، مجتمعة أو متفرقة

12 - منظومة بيانات إلكترونية : جهاز أو برنامج إلكتروني أو أكثر يستخدم لإنشاء البيانات الإلكترونية أو استخراجها أو إرسالها أو بثها أو تسلمها أو تخزينها أو عرضها أو معالجتها.

13 - السجل الإلكتروني : البيانات التي تنشأ أو ترسل أو تسلم أو تبث أو تحفظ بوسيلة إلكترونية، وتكون قابلة للاسترجاع أو الحصول عليها بشكل يمكن فهمها.

14 - التوقيع الإلكتروني : بيانات إلكترونية مدرجة في تعامل إلكتروني أو مضافة إليه أو مرتبطة به منطقيّا تستخدم لإثبات هوية الموقع وموافقته على التعامل الإلكتروني واكتشاف أي تعديل يطرأ على هذا التعامل بعد التوقيع عليه.

15 - منظومة التوقيع الإلكتروني : منظومة بيانات إلكترونية معدة بشكل خاص لتعمل مستقلة أو بالاشتراك مع منظومة بيانات إلكترونية أخرى، لإنشاء توقيع إلكتروني .

16 - الموقِّع: شخص يجري توقيعا إلكترونيّا على تعامل إلكتروني باستخدام منظومة توقيع إلكتروني .

17 - شهادة التصديق الرقمي : وثيقة إلكترونية يصدرها مقدم خدمات تصديق، تستخدم لتأكيد هوية الشخص الحائز على منظومة التوقيع الإلكتروني ، وتحتوي على بيانات التحقق من توقيعه.

18 - الوسيط : شخص يتسلم تعاملا إلكترونيا من المنشئ ويسلمه إلى شخص آخر، أو يقوم بغير ذلك من الخدمات المتعلقة بذلك التعامل.

19 - المنشئ: شخص غير الوسيط يرسل تعاملا إلكترونيا .

20 - المرسل إليه : شخص غير الوسيط وجه المنشئ تعامله إليه.

21- مقدم خدمات التصديق : شخص مرخص له بإصدار شهادات التصديق الرقمي ، أو أية خدمة أو مهمة متعلقة بها وبالتوقيعات الإلكترونية وفقا لهذا النظام.

Article 1

In this Law, the following terms shall have the meanings assigned thereto,

unless the context requires otherwise:

1. Ministry: Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

2. Minister: Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

3. Commission: Communications and Information Technology Commission.

4. Governor: Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission.

5. Regulations: Implementing Regulations of this Law.

6. Center: National Center for Digital Certification.

7. Computer: Any stationary or portable, wired or wireless, electronic device with a system for processing, storing, sending, receiving, or browsing data, which performs specific functions according to programs and given commands.

8. Person: Any natural or corporate person, whether public or private.

9. Electronic: Technology based on using electrical, electromagnetic, optical, or similar capabilities.

10. Electronic Transactions: Any exchange, communication, contracting, or other procedure, performed or executed, wholly or partially, by electronic means.

11. Electronic Data: Data with electronic features in the form of texts, codes, images, graphics, sounds, or any other electronic form, either collective or separate.

12. Electronic Data System: One electronic device or program or more used to generate, retrieve, send, transmit, receive, store, display, or process electronic data.

13. Electronic Record: Data which is electronically generated, sent, received, transmitted, or stored, and is retrievable in a perceivable form.

14. Electronic Signature: Electronic data included in, attached to, or logically associated with an electronic transaction and used to verify the identity and approval of the person signing it and to detect any change to said transaction after signature.

15. Electronic Signature System: An electronic data system specially designed to work independently or with another electronic data system, to generate electronic signatures.

16. Signatory: A person making an electronic signature in an electronic transaction using an electronic signature system.

17. Digital Certificate: An electronic document issued by a certification service provider to verify the identity of the person having an electronic signature system, including signature verification data.

18. Intermediary: A person who receives an electronic transaction from an originator and delivers it to another person or performs other relevant services.

19. Originator: A person, other than an intermediary, initiating an electronic transaction.

20. Addressee: A person - other than an intermediary - to whom an electronic transaction is directed by an originator.

21. Certification Service Provider: A person licensed to issue digital certificates or perform any other service or task related thereto and to electronic signatures in accordance with this Law.

أهداف النظام ونطاق تطبيقه

Objectives and Scope

المادة الثانية:

يهدف هذا النظام إلى ضبط التعاملات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية ، وتنظيمها، وتوفير إطار نظامي لها بما يؤدي إلى تحقيق ما يلي:

1 - إرساء قواعد نظامية موحدة لاستخدام التعاملات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية وتسهيل تطبيقها في القطاعين العام والخاص بوساطة سجلات إلكترونية يعول عليها.

2 - إضفاء الثقة في صحة التعاملات والتوقيعات والسجلات الإلكترونية وسلامتها.

3 - تيسير استخدام التعاملات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية على الصعيدين المحلي والدولي للاستفادة منها في جميع المجالات، كالإجراءات الحكومية والتجارة والطب والتعليم والدفع المالي الإلكتروني .

4 - إزالة العوائق أمام استخدام التعاملات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية .

5 - منع إساءة الاستخدام والاحتيال في التعاملات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية .

Article 2

This Law aims at controlling, regulating, and providing a legal framework for

electronic transactions and signatures so as to achieve the following:

1. Setting uniform legal standards for using electronic transactions and signatures and facilitating the implementation thereof in both private and public sectors by means of reliable electronic records.

2. Ensuring the credibility and integrity of electronic transactions, signatures, and records.

3. Facilitating electronic transactions and signatures, domestically and internationally, in all sectors, including government procedures, commerce, medicine, education, and electronic payments.

4. Removing obstacles facing the use of electronic transactions and signatures.

5. Preventing misuse and fraud in electronic transactions and signatures.

المادة الثالثة:

يسري هذا النظام على التعاملات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية ، ويستثنى من أحكامه ما يلي:

1 - التعاملات المتعلقة بالأحوال الشخصية.

2 - إصدار الصكوك المتعلقة بالتصرفات الواردة على العقار.

وذلك ما لم يصدر من الجهة المسؤولة عن هذه التعاملات ما يسمح بإجرائها إلكترونيا، وفق ضوابط تضعها تلك الجهة بالاتفاق مع الوزارة.

Article 3

This Law shall apply to electronic transactions and signatures, excluding the

following:

1. Transactions pertaining to personal status.

2. Issuance of deeds of legal actions pertaining to real property.

Unless the authorities responsible for such transactions approve of performing

them electronically according to conditions set by said authorities in

coordination with the Ministry.

المادة الرابعة:

1- لا يلزم هذا النظام أي شخص بالتعامل الإلكتروني دون موافقته، ويمكن أن تكون هذه الموافقة صريحة أو ضمنية.

2- استثناء من الحكم الوارد من الفقرة (1) من هذه المادة، يجب أن تكون موافقة الجهة الحكومية على التعامل الإلكتروني صريحة مع مراعاة ما تحدده الجهة الحكومية من اشتراطات للتعامل الإلكتروني.

3- يجوز لمن يرغب في إجراء تعامل إلكتروني أن يضع شروطا إضافية خاصة به لقبول التعاملات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية على ألا تتعارض تلك الشروط مع أحكام هذا النظام.

Article 4

1. Nothing in this Law shall compel any person to use electronic transactions without his implicit or explicit consent.

2. In exception to paragraph (1) of this Article, the consent of a government agency to electronic transactions shall be explicit, taking into consideration the conditions set by the government agency for electronic transactions.

3. A person may set additional conditions for accepting electronic transactions and signatures, provided that such conditions do not conflict with the provisions of this Law.

والسجلات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية

Chapter 2: Legal Effects of Electronic Transactions, Records, and Signatures

المادة الخامسة:

1- يكون للتعاملات والسجلات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية حجيتها الملزمة، ولا يجوز نفي صحتها أو قابليتها للتنفيذ ولا منع تنفيذها بسبب أنها تمت كليا أو جزئيا بشكل إلكتروني بشرط أن تتم تلك التعاملات والسجلات والتوقيعات الإلكترونية بحسب الشروط المنصوص عليها في هذا النظام.



2- لا تفقد المعلومات التي تنتج من التعامل الإلكتروني حجيتها أو قابليتها للتنفيذ متى كان الاطلاع على تفاصيلها متاحًا ضمن منظومة البيانات الإلكترونية الخاصة بمنشئها وأشير إلى كيفية الاطلاع عليها.

Article 5

1. Electronic transactions, records, and signatures shall have full effect and their validity and enforceability may not be contested, nor may the execution thereof be stayed on the ground that they were wholly or partially conducted by electronic means; provided that such electronic transactions, records, or signatures are carried out in compliance with the conditions provided for in this Law.

2. Information resulting from electronic transactions shall remain in effect and enforceable as long as access to the details thereof is allowed within the electronic data system of the originator thereof and the manner of accessing them is indicated.

المادة السادسة:

1- مع عدم الإخلال بما تنص عليه المادة (الثالثة) من هذا النظام؛ إذا اشترط أي نظام في المملكة حفظ وثيقة أو معلومة لأي سبب فإن هذا الشرط يتحقق عندما تكون تلك الوثيقة أو المعلومة محفوظة أو مرسلة في شكل سجل إلكتروني ، بشرط مراعاة ما يلي:

أ ) حفظ السجل الإلكتروني بالشكل الذي أنشئ أو أرسل أو تسلم به، أو بشكل يمكن من إثبات أن محتواه مطابق للمحتوى الذي أنشئ به أو أرسل به أو تم تسلمه به.

ب ) بقاء السجل الإلكتروني محفوظا على نحو يتيح استخدامه والرجوع إليه لاحقا.

ج ) أن تحفظ مع السجل الإلكتروني المعلومات التي تمكن من معرفة المنشئ والمرسل إليه، وتاريخ إرسالها وتسلمها ووقتهما.

Article 6

1. Without prejudice to Article 3 of this Law, if any law in the Kingdom requires for certain documents or information to be stored for any reason, such requirement shall be deemed satisfied if said documents or information is stored or sent in the form of an electronic record, subject to the following:

a) Storing the electronic record in the form it was generated, sent, or received, or in such a form that the contents thereof may be verified as being identical to the contents in which it was generated, sent, or received.

b) Storing the electronic record in a manner that allows for future use and reference.

c) Storing information, together with electronic records, indicating the originator and addressee as well as the date and time of sending and receiving.

2. Any person may, at his own responsibility, assign another person to satisfy the requirements set forth in paragraph (1) of this Article.

3. The Regulations shall set forth the procedures for storing electronic records and data, the conditions required to produce them in electronic format, and the conditions and restrictions for accessing them.

المادة السابعة:

مع عدم الإخلال بما تنص عليه المادة (الثالثة) من هذا النظام؛ إذا اشترط أي نظام في المملكة أن تكون الوثيقة أو السجل أو المعلومة المقدمة إلى شخص آخر مكتوبة، فإن تقديمها في شكل إلكتروني يفي بهذا الغرض متى تحققت الأحكام الواردة في الفقرة (1) من المادة (السادسة).

Article 7

Without prejudice to Article 3 of this Law, if any law in the Kingdom requires that documents, records, or information provided to others be written, said requirement shall be deemed satisfied, provided that they are provided in an electronic form in accordance with the provisions of Article 6(1).

المادة الثامنة:

يعد السجل الإلكتروني أصلا بذاته عندما تستخدم وسائل وشروط فنية تؤكد سلامة المعلومات الواردة فيه من الوقت الذي أنشئ فيه بشكله النهائي على أنه سجل إلكتروني ، وتسمح بعرض المعلومات المطلوب تقديمها متى طلب ذلك، وتحدد اللائحة الوسائل والشروط الفنية المطلوبة.

Article 8

An electronic record shall be deemed an original in its own right when technical means and conditions are observed to ensure the integrity of information included therein from the time said record is created in its final form as an electronic record, and allow for required information to be provided upon request. The Regulations shall set forth such technical means and conditions.

المادة التاسعة:

1- يقبل التعامل الإلكتروني أو التوقيع الإلكتروني دليلا في الإثبات إذا استوفى سجله الإلكتروني متطلبات حكم المادة (الثامنة) من هذا النظام.

2 - يجوز قبول التعامل الإلكتروني أو التوقيع الإلكتروني قرينة في الإثبات، حتى وإن لم يستوف سجله الإلكتروني بمتطلبات حكم المادة (الثامنة) من هذا النظام.

3 - يعد كل من التعامل الإلكتروني والتوقيع الإلكتروني والسجل الإلكتروني حجة يعتد بها في التعاملات وأن كلا منها على أصله (لم يتغير منذ إنشائه) ما لم يظهر خلاف ذلك.

4 - يراعى عند تقدير حجية التعامل الإلكتروني مدى الثقة في الآتي:

أ ) الطريقة التي استخدمت في إنشاء السجل الإلكتروني أو تخزينه أو إبلاغه، وإمكان التعديل عليه.

ب ) الطريقة التي استخدمت في المحافظة على سلامة المعلومات.

ج ) الطريقة التي حددت بها شخصية المنشئ.

Article 9

1. Electronic transactions or signatures shall be admissible as evidence if their electronic records satisfy the requirements set forth in Article 8 of this Law.

2. Electronic transactions or signatures may be admissible as presumptive evidence even if their electronic records do not satisfy the requirements set forth in Article 8 of this Law.

3. Electronic transactions, signatures, and records shall be deemed reliable evidence in transactions, and shall be deemed intact unless proven otherwise.

4. When assessing the reliability of an electronic transaction the following shall be considered:

a) The method of creating, storing, or communicating an electronic record and the possibility of amending the same.

b) The method of maintaining the integrity of information.

c) The method of identifying the originator.

الفصل الثالث: انعقاد التعامل الإلكتروني

Chapter 3: Concluding Electronic Transactions

المادة العاشرة:

1- يجوز التعبير عن الإيجاب والقبول في العقود بوساطة التعامل الإلكتروني ، ويعد العقد صحيحًا وقابلا للتنفيذ متى تم وفقًا لأحكام هذا النظام.

2- لا يفقد العقد صحته أو قابليته للتنفيذ لمجرد أنه تم بوساطة سجل إلكتروني واحد أو أكثر.

Article 10

1. Offer and acceptance of contracts may be expressed by electronic means. Such contracts shall be deemed valid and enforceable if concluded in accordance with the provisions of this Law.

2. The validity or enforceability of a contract shall not be denied if concluded through one or more electronic records.

المادة الحادية عشرة:

1- يجوز أن يتم التعاقد من خلال منظومات بيانات إلكترونية آلية أو مباشرة بين منظومتي بيانات إلكترونية أو أكثر تكون معدة ومبرمجة مسبقًا للقيام بمثل هذه المهمات بوصفها ممثلة عن طرفي العقد. ويكون التعاقد صحيحا ونافذا ومنتجا لآثاره النظامية على الرغم من عدم التدخل المباشر لأي شخص ذي صفة طبيعية في عملية إبرام العقد.

2- يجوز أن يتم التعاقد بين منظومة بيانات إلكترونية آلية وشخص ذي صفة طبيعية، إذا كان يعلم - أو من المفترض أنه يعلم - أنه يتعامل مع منظومة آلية ستتولى مهمة إبرام العقد أو تنفيذه.

Article 11

1. Contracts may be concluded through automated electronic data systems or directly between two or more electronic data systems previously designed and programmed to carry out such tasks on behalf of the two contracting parties. Such contracts shall be deemed valid and legally effective, notwithstanding the absence of the direct intervention of any natural person in conclusion thereof.

2. Contracts may be concluded between an automated electronic data system and a natural person, only if said person is aware, or presumed to be aware, that said contract is being concluded and executed by an automated system.

المادة الثانية عشرة:

يعد السجل الإلكتروني صادرًا من المنشئ إذا أرسله بنفسه، أو أرسله شخص آخر نيابة عنه، أو أرسل بوساطة منظومة آلية برمجها المنشأ لتعمل بشكل تلقائي بالنيابة عنه، ولا يعد الوسيط منشئًا للسجل، وتحدد اللائحة الإجراءات والأحكام المتعلقة بذلك.

Article 12

An originator shall be deemed to have issued an electronic record if the record was sent by the originator personally, by another person acting on his behalf, or by an automated system programmed by him to do so on his behalf. Intermediaries shall not be deemed originators. The Regulations shall specify the procedures and provisions related thereto.

المادة الثالثة عشرة:

1- يعد السجل الإلكتروني قد أرسل عندما يدخل منظومة بيانات لا تخضع لسيطرة المنشئ، وتوضح اللائحة المعايير الفنية لمنظومة البيانات، وطريقة تحديد وقت ومكان إرسال السجل الإلكتروني أو تسلمه.

2- يكون الإقرار بالتسلم بأي شكل من الأشكال التي تحددها اللائحة، ما لم يتفق المنشئ مع المرسل إليه على تحديد هذا الشكل.

Article 13

1. An electronic record shall be deemed sent upon entry to a data system that is not controlled by the originator. The Regulations shall set the technical standards for data systems and the method of determining the time and place of sending or receiving a given electronic record. 2. Acknowledgement of receipt shall take any form specified in the Regulations, unless the originator and the addressee agree on a specific form.

الفصل الرابع: التوقيع الإلكتروني

Chapter 4: Electronic Signature

المادة الرابعة عشرة:

1- إذا اشترط وجود توقيع خطي على مستند أو عقد أو نحوه، فإن التوقيع الإلكتروني الذي يتم وفقا لهذا النظام يعد مستوفيا لهذا الشرط، ويعد التوقيع الإلكتروني بمثابة التوقيع الخطي، وله الآثار النظامية نفسها.

2- يجب على من يرغب في إجراء توقيع إلكتروني أن يقوم بذلك وفقا لأحكام هذا النظام والضوابط والشروط والمواصفات التي تحددها اللائحة، وعليه مراعاة ما يلي:

أ ) اتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة لتلافي أي استعمال غير مشروع لبيانات إنشاء التوقيع، أو المعدات الشخصية المتعلقة بتوقيعه، وتحدد اللائحة تلك الاحتياطات.

ب ) إبلاغ مقدم خدمات التصديق عن أي استعمال غير مشروع لتوقيعه وفق الإجراءات التي تحددها اللائحة.

3 - إذا قدم توقيع إلكتروني في أي إجراء شرعي أو نظامي؛ فإن الأصل - ما لم يثبت العكس أو تتفق الأطراف المعنية على خلاف ذلك - صحة الأمور التالية:

أ ) أن التوقيع الإلكتروني هو توقيع الشخص المحدد في شهادة التصديق الرقمي .

ب ) أن التوقيع الإلكتروني قد وضعه الشخص المحدد في شهادة التصديق الرقمي ، وبحسب الغرض المحدد فيها.

ج ) أن التعامل الإلكتروني لم يطرأ عليه تغيير منذ وضع التوقيع الإلكتروني عليه.

4 - إذا لم يستوف التوقيع الإلكتروني الضوابط والشروط المحددة في هذا النظام واللائحة، فإن أصل الصحة المقرر بموجب الفقرة (3) من هذه المادة لا يقوم للتوقيع ولا للتعامل الإلكتروني المرتبط به.

5- يجب على من يعتمد على التوقيع الإلكتروني لشخص آخر أن يبذل العناية اللازمة للتحقق من صحة التوقيع، وذلك باستخدام بيانات التحقق من التوقيع الإلكتروني وفق الإجراءات التي تحددها اللائحة.

Article 14

1. If a hand-written signature is required for any document or contract or the like, such requirement shall be deemed satisfied by an electronic signature generated in accordance with this Law. The electronic signature shall be equal to a hand-written signature, and it shall have the same legal effects.

2. Any person generating an electronic signature shall do so in accordance with the provisions of this Law and the conditions, requirements, and specifications set by the Regulations, and shall take the following into consideration:

a) Take necessary precautions to prevent the unlawful use of signature generating data or the personal equipment related thereto. The Regulations shall specify such precautions.

b) Notify the certification service provider of any unauthorized use of his signature in accordance with the procedures specified in the Regulations.

3. If an electronic signature is provided in any legal procedure, the following shall be deemed valid, unless proven otherwise or the concerned parties agree to the contrary:

a) The electronic signature is the signature of the person identified in the relevant digital certificate.

b) The electronic signature was provided by the person identified in the relevant digital certificate for the purpose specified therein.

c) The electronic transaction has not been altered since the electronic signature was affixed thereto.

4. If an electronic signature does not satisfy the conditions and requirements set forth in this Law and the Regulations, the presumed validity established in paragraph

(3) of this Article shall not apply to said signature nor to the electronic transaction associated therewith.

5. Any person relying on an electronic signature of another person shall exercise due diligence in verifying the authenticity of the signature, using relevant electronic signature verification data in accordance with the procedures set forth by the Regulations

الفصل الخامس: اختصاصات الوزارة والهيئة

Chapter 5: Powers of the Ministry and the Commission

المادة الخامسة عشرة:

يتم الإشراف على تطبيق أحكام هذا النظام وفقا للآتي:

1 - تقوم الوزارة بوضع السياسات العامة ورسم الخطط والبرامج التطويرية للتعاملات والتواقيع الإلكترونية ، ورفع مشروعات الأنظمة وأي تعديل مقترح عليها والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية وغيرها فيما يخص تطبيق هذا النظام، وتمثيل المملكة في الهيئات المحلية والإقليمية والدولية فيما يخص التعاملات والتواقيع الإلكترونية .

ولها أن تمنح الهيئة أو أية جهة أخرى تراها صلاحية تمثيل المملكة نيابة عنها.

2 - تتولى الهيئة تطبيق هذا النظام، ولها في سبيل تحقيق ذلك الاختصاصات الآتية:

أ ) إصدار التراخيص لمزاولة نشاط " مقدم خدمات التصديق "، وتجديدها وإيقاف العمل بها وإلغاؤها. وتوضح اللائحة الشروط والإجراءات اللازمة للحصول على الترخيص ومدته وتجديده ووقفه وإلغائه والتنازل عنه والتزامات المرخص له وضوابط إيقاف نشاط المرخص له وإجراءاته والآثار المترتبة على ذلك.

ب ) التحقق من التزام مقدمي خدمات التصديق بالتراخيص الممنوحة لهم وبأحكام هذا النظام واللائحة والقرارات التي تصدرها الهيئة.

ج ) اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة - وفقا لما تحدده اللائحة - لضمان استمرار الخدمات المقدمة إلى الأشخاص المتعاملين مع مقدم خدمات التصديق عند موافقتها على إيقاف نشاطه، أو الغاء ترخيصه أو عدم تجديده.

د ) اقتراح مشروعات الأنظمة واللوائح ذات العلاقة بالتعاملات الإلكترونية وتعديلاتها، ورفعها إلى الوزارة لاتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة.

هـ) تحديد المقابل المالي لترخيص تقديم خدمات التصديق وذلك بموافقة الوزير.

Article 15

Overseeing the implementation of the provisions of this Law shall be in accordance with the following:

1. The Ministry shall set general policies and draw development plans and programs for electronic transactions and signatures, submit draft laws and amendments thereto, coordinate with government agencies and others with regards to the implementation of this Law, and represent the Kingdom in local, regional, and international organizations with regards to electronic transactions and signatures. The Ministry may delegate the Commission or any other agency it deems fit to represent the Kingdom.

2. The Commission shall be in charge of the implementation of this Law and shall, to this end, have the power to do the following:

a) Issue, renew, suspend, and revoke licenses of certification service providers. The Regulations shall provide for the necessary requirements and procedures for obtaining a license and its validity, renewal, suspension, revocation, and assignment, as well as the obligations of licensees, the conditions and procedures for suspending the activities thereof, and their legal effects.

b) Ensure the compliance of certification service providers with the licenses issued to them, the provisions of this Law as well as the Regulations, and the decisions issued by the Commission.

c) Take necessary measures– in accordance with the Regulations– to ensure the continuity of services to clients of the certification service provider upon suspension of the activities thereof or revocation or nonrenewal of the license granted thereto.

d) Propose draft laws and regulations relating to electronic transactions and amendments thereof, and submit the same to the Ministry to take necessary procedures.

e) Determine the fees for providing licensing certification services, subject to the Minister's approval.

الفصل السادس: المركز الوطني للتصديق الرقمي

Chapter 6: National Center for Digital Certification

المادة السادسة عشرة:

1- ينشأ في الوزارة - بموجب هذا النظام - مركز وطني للتصديق الرقمي، يتولى الإشراف على المهمات المتعلقة بإصدار شهادات التصديق الرقمي وإداراتها.

2- تحدد اللائحة القواعد الخاصة بتحديد مقر المركز وتشكيله واختصاصاته ومهماته وكيفية قيامه بأعماله.

وللوزير الحق في منح الهيئة أو أية جهة أخرى صلاحيات القيام بمهمات المركز أو بعضها.

Article 16

1. A national center for digital certification shall be established in the Ministry in accordance with this Law to oversee and manage tasks relating to the issuance of digital certificates.

2. The Regulations shall set forth the rules for determining the center's location, formation, powers, and tasks as well as the manner of carrying out its duties. The Minister may assign the Commission, or any other agency, the power to carry out some or all of the center's duties.

المادة السابعة عشرة:

يختص المركز باعتماد شهادات التصديق الرقمي الصادرة من الجهات الأجنبية خارج المملكة وتعامل هذه الشهادات معاملة نظيراتها بداخل المملكة، وذلك وفقا للضوابط والإجراءات التي تحددها اللائحة.

Article 17

The Center shall have the power to approve digital certificates issued by foreign parties outside the Kingdom. Said certificates shall be considered equal to those issued in the Kingdom, in accordance with the conditions and procedures specified in the Regulations.

الفصل السابع: واجبات مقدم خدمات التصديق ومسؤولياته

Chapter 7: Obligations and Responsibilities of Certification Service Providers

المادة الثامنة عشرة:

يجب على مقدم خدمات التصديق الالتزام بما يأتي:

1 - الحصول على الترخيص اللازم من الهيئة قبل البدء في ممارسة نشاطه.

2 - إصدار شهادات التصديق الرقمي ، وتسليمها وحفظها وفقا للترخيص الصادر له من الهيئة والضوابط والإجراءات التي تحددها اللائحة.

3 - استعمال وسائل موثوق بها لإصدار الشهادات وتسليمها وحفظها واتخاذ الوسائل اللازمة لحمايتها من التزوير والتدليس والتلف وفقا لما يحدد في اللائحة والترخيص الصادر له.

4 - إنشاء قاعدة بيانات للشهادات التي أصدرها وحفظ تلك البيانات وما يطرأ عليها من تعديل بما في ذلك الشهادات الموقوفة والملغاة، وأن يتيح الاطلاع إلكترونيا على تلك البيانات بصفة مستمرة.

5 - محافظته - ومن يتبعه من العاملين - على سرية المعلومات التي حصل عليها بسبب نشاطه، باستثناء المعلومات التي سمح صاحب الشهادة كتابيا أو إلكترونيا بنشرها أو الإعلام بها ، أو في الحالات المنصوص عليها نظاما.

6 - أخذ المعلومات ذات الصفة الشخصية من طالب الشهادة مباشرة، أو من غيره بشرط أخذ موافقة كتابية من طالب الشهادة على ذلك.

7 - إصدار الشهادات متضمنة البيانات الموضحة في اللائحة ومطابقة لشروط أمن الأنظمة وحمايتها وقواعد الأنظمة وحمايتها وقواعد شهادة التصديق الرقمي التي يضعها المركز.

8 - تسليم المعلومات والوثائق التي في حوزته إلى الهيئة وذلك في جميع حالات وقف نشاطه ليتم التصرف بها وفقا للأحكام والمعايير الموضحة في اللائحة.

Article 18

A certification service provider shall observe the following:

1. Obtain the necessary license from the Commission before commencing activities.

2. Issue, deliver, and store digital certificates in accordance with the license issued therefor by the Commission and the procedures specified in the Regulations.

3. Use reliable means to issue, deliver, and store certificates, and take necessary measures to protect said certificates from forgery, fraud, and damage, in accordance with the Regulations and the license issued thereto.

4. Create a database for the certificates issued thereby and store said data and any modifications thereon, including suspended and revoked certificates, and grant continuous electronic access to such data.

5. Maintain, along with its staff, the confidentiality of information obtained in the course of business, excluding information that certificate holders permit – in written or electronic form- to be published or disclosed, or as provided for by law.

6. Obtain applicant's personal information, directly or indirectly, subject to the applicant's written consent.

7. Issue certificates containing data specified in the Regulations in accordance with the requirements of the security and protection of systems, the rules and protection of systems, and the rules of digital certification set by the Center.

8. Deliver, whenever his activities cease, all information and documentation in his possession to the Commission, to be disposed of in accordance with the provisions and standards provided for in the Regulations.

المادة التاسعة عشرة:

لا يجوز لمقدم خدمات التصديق التوقف عن مزاولة نشاطه المرخص به أو التنازل عن الترخيص الصادر له أو الاندماج في جهة أخرى إلا بعد الحصول على موافقة كتابية مسبقة من الهيئة وفقا للإجراءات التي تحددها اللائحة.

Article 19

A certification service provider may not cease licensed activities, assign licenses issued to him, or merge with another entity without the prior written approval of the Commission, in accordance with the procedures specified in the Regulations.

المادة العشرون:

يتحمل مقدم خدمات التصديق مسؤولية ضمان صحة المعلومات المصدقة التي تضمنتها الشهادة وقت تسليمها وصحة العلاقة بين صاحب الشهادة وبياناتها الإلكترونية، وتقع عليه مسؤولية الضرر الذي يحدث لأي شخص وثق بحسن نية بصحة ذلك.

Article 20

A certification service provider shall warrant the accuracy of information provided in the certificate at the time of delivery, and the relevance of said electronic data to the certificate holder. A certification service provider shall also be liable for any damage incurred by any person relying, in good faith, on such information.

المادة الحادية والعشرون:

يجب على مقدم خدمات التصديق إلغاء الشهادة أو إيقاف العمل بها عند طلب صاحبها ذلك أو في الحالات التي تحددها اللائحة. كما يجب عليه إبلاغ صاحب الشهادة فورا بالإلغاء أو الإيقاف وسبب ذلك، ورفع أي منهما فورا إذا انتفى السبب، ويكون مقدم خدمات التصديق مسؤولا عن الضرر الذي يحدث لأي شخص حسن النية نتيجة لعدم وقف العمل بالشهادة أو إلغائها.

Article 21

A certification service provider shall, upon the request of a certificate holder or as specified in the Regulations, revoke or suspend such a certificate, and immediately notify the certificate holder of such revocation or suspension and the reasons therefore. If such reasons no longer stand, he shall lift said revocation or suspension. A certification service provider shall be liable for any damage incurred by any bona fide person due to failure to suspend or revoke the certificate.

الفصل الثامن: مسؤوليات صاحب الشهادة

Chapter 8: Responsibilities of Certificate Holders

المادة الثانية والعشرون:

1- يعد صاحب الشهادة مسؤولا عن سلامة منظومة التوقيع الإلكتروني الخاصة به وعن سريتها، ويعد صادرا منه كل استعمال لهذه المنظومة، وعليه التقيد بشروط استعمال شهادته وشروط إنشاء توقيعه الإلكتروني.

2- على صاحب الشهادة تقديم المعلومات صحيحة لمقدم خدمات التصديق أو لجميع الأطراف المطلوب منها أن تثق في توقيعه الإلكتروني.

3- على صاحب الشهادة إبلاغ مقدم خدمات التصديق بأي تغيير للمعلومات الواردة في الشهادة أو انتفاء سريتها.

4- لا يجوز لصاحب الشهادة التي أوقفت أو ألغيت إعادة استعمال عناصر التوقيع الإلكتروني للشهادة المعنية لدى مقدم خدمات تصديق آخر، وتوضح اللائحة الإجراءات اللازمة لمنع حدوث مثل هذا الأمر.

Article 22

1. A certificate holder shall be responsible for the integrity and confidentiality of his own electronic signature system, and any use of such system shall be deemed originated by him. A certificate holder shall comply with the conditions of using his certificate as well as the conditions for creating his electronic signature.

2. A certificate holder shall provide accurate information to the certification service provider or any other party required to accept his electronic signature.

3. A certificate holder shall notify the certification service provider of any modification or declassification of information provided in the certificate.

4. The holder of a suspended or revoked certificate may not reuse elements of the electronic signature relating to said certificate with another certification service provider. The Regulations shall specify necessary procedures for preventing such incidents.

الفصل التاسع: المخالفات والعقوبات

Chapter 9: Offences and Penalties

المادة الثالثة والعشرون:

يعد مخالفة لأحكام هذا النظام؛ القيام بأي من الأعمال الآتية:

1 - ممارسة نشاط مقدم خدمات التصديق دون الحصول على ترخيص من الهيئة.

2 - استغلال مقدم خدمات التصديق المعلومات التي جمعها عن طالب الشهادة لأغراض أخرى خارج إطار أنشطة التصديق دون موافقة كتابية أو إلكترونية من صاحبها.

3 - إفشاء مقدم خدمات التصديق المعلومات التي اطلع عليها بحكم عمله ما لم يأذن له صاحب الشهادة - كتابيا أو إلكترونيا - بإفشائها أو في الحالات التي يسمح له بذلك نظامًا.

4 - قيام مقدم خدمات التصديق بتقديم بيانات كاذبة أو معلومات مضللة للهيئة أو أي سوء استخدام لخدمات التصديق.

5 - إنشاء شهادة رقمية أو توقيع إلكتروني أو نشرهما أو استعمالهما لغرض احتيالي أو لأي غرض غير مشروع.

6 - تزوير سجل إلكتروني أو توقيع إلكتروني أو شهادة تصديق رقمي أو استعمال أي من ذلك مع العلم بتزويره.

7 - تقديم معلومات خاطئة عمدا إلى مقدم خدمات التصديق أو تقديم معلومات خاطئة عمدا عن التوقيع الإلكتروني إلى أي من الأطراف الذين وثقوا بذلك التوقيع بموجب هذا النظام.

8 - الدخول على منظومة توقيع إلكتروني لشخص آخر دون تفويض صحيح أو نسخها أو إعادة تكوينها أو الاستيلاء عليها.

9 - انتحال شخص هوية شخصة آخر أو ادعاؤه زورًا بأنه مفوض عنه بطلب الحصول على شهادة التصديق الرقمي أو قبولها أو طلب تعليق العمل بها أو إلغائها.

10 - نشر شهادة مصادقة رقمية مزورة أو غير صحيحة أو ملغاة أو موقوف العمل بها أو وضعها في متناول شخص آخر مع العلم بحالها، ويستثنى من ذلك حق مقدم خدمات التصديق الوارد في الفقرة (4) من المادة (الثامنة عشرة).

Article 23

The following acts shall be deemed in violation of the provisions of this Law:

1. Engaging in the activities of a certification service provider without a license from the Commission.

2. A certification service provider's use of information concerning the applicant, for purposes other than certification without the applicant's written or electronic consent.

3. A certification service provider's disclosure of the information he became privy to by virtue of his work without the certificate holder's written or electronic consent, or as provided for by law.

4. A certification service provider's provision of false or misleading information to the Commission, or the misuse of certification services.

5. Creating, publishing, or using digital certificates or electronic signatures for fraudulent or any other unlawful purposes.

6. Forging electronic records, electronic signatures, or digital certificates, or using them with knowledge of forgery.

7. Knowingly providing false information to a certification service provider, or false electronic signature information to any party relying on such signature under this Law.

8. Accessing, copying, restructuring, or taking over another person's electronic signature system without valid authorization.

9. Stealing the identity of another person or falsely claiming to represent him in applying for, accepting, or requesting the suspension or revocation of a digital certificate.

10.Publishing a forged, false, revoked, or suspended digital certificate or knowingly placing such certificate at the disposal of another person, excluding the right of a certification service provider as set forth in Article 18(4)



المادة الرابعة والعشرون:

تعديلات المادة

مع عدم الإخلال بأي عقوبة أشد ينص عليها في نظام آخر، يعاقب كل من يرتكب أيا من الأعمال المنصوص عليها في المادة (الثالثة والعشرين) من هذا النظام بغرامة لا تزيد على خمسة ملايين ريال أو بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على خمس سنوات أو بهما معا، ويجوز الحكم بمصادرة الأجهزة والمنظومات والبرامج المستخدمة في ارتكاب المخالفة.

Article 24

Without prejudice to any severer penalty provided for in any other law, anyone found guilty of any of the actions set forth in Article 23 of this Law shall be subject to a fine not exceeding 5,000,000 riyals, imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or both penalties. Equipment, systems, and programs used in committing the violation may be confiscated pursuant to a judgment. The competent court may include in its sentence a provision for the publication of an abstract summary at the expense of the convicted person in a local newspaper issued in his place of residence or in the nearest area in the absence of such newspaper, or in the manner the court deems fit according to the type, gravity, and effect of the crime committed, provided that such publication shall is executed after the judgment becomes final.

المادة الخامسة والعشرون:

تتولى الهيئة بالاستعانة والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية مهمة الضبط والتفتيش على ما يقع من المخالفات المنصوص عليها في المادة (الثالثة والعشرين) من هذا النظام، وتعد محضرا بذلك، وللهيئة الحق في حجز الأجهزة والمنظومات والبرامج المستخدمة في ارتكاب المخالفة إلى حين البت فيها، ويحدد المحافظ بقرار منه أسماء الموظفين المختصين بهذه المهمة وكيفية إجراء الضبط والتفتيش.



Article 25

The Commission, in cooperation and coordination with competent authorities, shall be in charge of recording and inspecting violations set forth in Article 23 of this Law and making a record thereof. The Commission may seize the equipment, systems, and programs used in committing the violation until such violation is decided. The Governor shall issue a decision naming employees for the task and setting procedures for recording and inspection.

المادة السادسة والعشرون:

يحال محضر ضبط المخالفات المنصوص عليه في المادة (الخامسة والعشرين) من هذا النظام - بعد مباشرة الهيئة لمهماتها - إلى هيئة التحقيق والادعاء العام لتتولى التحقيق والادعاء العام فيها وفقًا لنظامها أمام الجهة القضائية المختصة.

Article 26

The violation record as set forth in Article 25 of this Law shall, upon the Commission's completion of its task, be referred to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution to undertake, in accordance with its law, the investigation and prosecution thereof before the competent judicial authority.

المادة السابعة والعشرون:

يحتفظ الشخص الذي لحقه ضرر - ناتج من المخالفات المنصوص عليها في هذا النظام أو عدم التقيد بأي من الضوابط والالتزامات الواردة فيه - بحقه في رفع دعوى أمام الجهة القضائية المختصة بطلب تعويضه عن الأضرار التي لحقت به.

Article 27

Any person incurring damage– due to violations set forth in this Law or failure to comply with any requirements or obligations provided for therein - shall reserve the right to claim damages before the competent judicial authority.

Chapter 10: Concluding Provisions

الفصل العاشر: أحكام ختامية

المادة الثامنة والعشرون:

لا يخل تطبيق هذا النظام بالأحكام الواردة في الأنظمة ذات العلاقة، وخاصة ما يتعلق بحقوق الملكية الفكرية والاتفاقيات الدولية ذات الصلة التي تكون المملكة طرفا فيها.

Article 28

Application of this Law shall not prejudice provisions of relevant laws, particularly those related to intellectual property rights, and relevant international agreements to which the Kingdom is party.

المادة التاسعة والعشرون:

يلتزم منسوبو الوزارة والهيئة والمركز بالمحافظة على سرية المعلومات الخاصة بمقدمي خدمات التصديق أو عملائهم التي اطلعوا عليها بسبب عملهم، وألا يفشوها لأي سبب كان إلا في الحالات المنصوص عليها نظامًا.

Article 29

Staff of the Ministry, Commission, and Center shall maintain the confidentiality of information - relating to certification service providers or clients thereof - to which they became privy in the course of their work, and they may not disclose such information for any reason, except in cases provided for by law.

المادة الثلاثون:

يصدر الوزير اللائحة لهذا النظام، بناء على اقتراح من الهيئة وذلك خلال (مائة وعشرين) يوما من تاريخ صدور النظام.

Article 30

The Minister shall issue the Regulations of this Law, upon a recommendation by the Commission, within 120 days from the issuance date of this Law.

المادة الحادية والثلاثون:

يعمل بهذا النظام بعد (مائة وعشرين) يوما من تاريخ نشره في الجريدة الرسمية.

Article 31

This Law shall enter into force 120 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.