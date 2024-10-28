New Online Immigration Self-Service Portal Launched

Effective October 24, 2024, Ireland launched a new online immigration self-service portal called the Digital Contact Centre. This portal allows applicants to book and amend first-time registration appointments online; and removes the need to call a contact centre to arrange appointments. Additionally, users can check the status of their immigration applications via the portal. Over time, the system will allow users to raise queries related to visas, registrations, domestic residence permissions, travel documents, EU Treaty rights, and citizenship applications. Previously, there was no single digital platform on which an applicant could book, amend, and track the status of an application. Rather, applicants would need to engage with the administrative unit dealing with the applications or review separate visa decision websites.

