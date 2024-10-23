Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - October 2024

Welcome to the October 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Q3/4 2024

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.

Irish Funds Quarterly Meeting with the Central Bank of Ireland

Topics discussed include the daily investment funds return reporting, applications for open-ended ELTIFs commencing, and the upcoming data collection exercise on undue costs and charges.

Change of Process for Submission of UCITS Mergers, AIF Amalgamations and Applications for Clearance of Investment Managers and Non-EU AIFMs

Central Bank moves applications from email / via Orion to CBI Portal from 1 October 2024.

Indecon report 2023 Irish Funds

Irish Funds releases a report evaluating the economic impact as of 2023 of the funds and asset management industry in Ireland.

William Fry Irish Government Autumn Schedule | LP Act reform

A look in particular at the proposed limited partnerships reform.

European Commission | Priorities for incoming Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union

President von der Leyen sets out key focus areas for the next 5 years in financial services within the European Union.

Overseas Funds Regime (OFR): Update for Firms | FCA

The FCA publishes landing slot dates within which firms can make application for recognition under the OFR.

Central Bank of Ireland streamlined process for implementation of ESMA Naming Guidelines

The Central Bank outlines the streamlined process for UCITS and AIFs making changes to fund names and PCD updates, in accordance with the ESMA guidelines on fund names using ESG or sustainability related terms.

Closure of Central Bank of Ireland streamlined Filing Process for Pre-Contractual Document Updates based on the SFDR Level 2 Requirements

The Central Bank closes streamlined filing for PCD updates based on the SFDR Level 2 Requirements.

Property Funds: Central Bank of Ireland macroprudential policy framework on leverage and liquidity | Irish Funds submission

A look at Irish Funds' submission to the Central Bank raising some practical and technical issues that AIF property fund managers have encountered when implementing the new macroprudential policies on leverage and liquidity.

Central Bank of Ireland Release the Cross-border Distribution of Investment Funds Passporting Section on the Portal

Guide to submitting CBDIF passporting applications via the CBI Portal now available in the Central Bank website.

