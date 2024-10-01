ARTICLE
1 October 2024

Budget Briefing 2025 – What Can Your Business Expect (Video)

BW
Byrne Wallace

Contributor

Byrne Wallace
Ireland Tax
On Tuesday, 1 October 2024, Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers TD will announce Ireland's 2025 Budget.

In advance of this announcement, Anthony Smyth, Andrew Feighery, Lee Squires, Julie Herlihy and Fergal McConnon from the ByrneWallace Tax Advisors team have prepared a short video outlining some of the key measures businesses could expect to see announced in Budget 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Anthony Smyth
Julie Herlihy
Lee Squires
Andrew Feighery
