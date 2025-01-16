Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, January 2025

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

CYBERSECURITY

ICT Certification

Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/3143 establishes the circumstances, formats and procedures for notifications of conformity assessment bodies by national cybersecurity certification authorities pursuant to Article 61 of the Cybersecurity Act (Regulation (EU) 2019/881). The intent is to ease and harmonise the notification process. This will assist in the application of the first European Common Criteria-based cybersecurity certification scheme (EUCC) laid down by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/482.

Publication is awaited in the Official Journal of the EU of:

a Regulation laying down measures to strengthen solidarity and capacities in the EU to detect, prepare for and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents (Cyber Solidarity Act), and

a Regulation amending the Cybersecurity Act as regards managed security services.

COMREG NEWS

ComReg publishes draft Strategy Statement 2025–2027

ComReg issued its draft Strategy Statement for the period 2025 – 2027. Comreg's existing mandate in respect of electronic communications, postal services, radio spectrum, and premium rate services will remain a core part of its work. However, in addition, ComReg was recently assigned – or expects over the lifetime of its Strategy Statement to be assigned – new responsibilities arising from, inter alia, the European Accessibility Act, the Data Act, the second Network and Information Systems (NIS2) Directive, Critical Entities Resilience (CER) Directive, and the Artificial Intelligence Act. ComReg invites submissions in response to the draft Strategy Statement by 14 February 2025. Read the full ComReg statements here and here.

ComReg publishes Radio Spectrum Operating Plan 2025-2028

ComReg published its final Radio Spectrum Operating Plan for the period 2025 - 2028. The Plan includes ComReg's proposals for its core programmatic spectrum management activities together with activities in several radio spectrum services categories. Read the full Plan here.

