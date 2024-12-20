Energy - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, December 2024

The CRU is consulting until 18 December 2024 on a supplementary decision on offshore grid connections for projects that are successful in Phase 2 ORESS auctions.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Offshore Renewable Energy (Phase 2)

The CRU is consulting until 18 December 2024 on a supplementary decision on offshore grid connections for projects that are successful in Phase 2 ORESS auctions. (We looked at the original decisions here: Offshore Renewable Energy (Phase 2): Area Designation and Grid Connection Path.) The supplementary decision follows an industry request for clarification. The CRU has aimed to provide clarity in the following areas.

Guarantee of Availability: This concerns availability of EirGrid's transmission assets and compensation for outages of the assets. The proposal is to adopt the same regime as Phase 1 (where the ORESS strike price will provide a price signal for costs associated with unplanned maintenance periods). Since there will not be an Asset Transfer Process as in Phase 1, the GoA will start at the issue of Final Operational Notice. A different approach may be taken for subsequent phases after Phase 2.

Firm Access Quantities: EirGrid is required to communicate results of the Firm Access allocation run to ORESS bidders through the Grid Connection Information pack.

O&M Costs: EirGrid's O&M costs of the transmission connection assets will be recovered via the new Offshore Grid charge (being developed for Phase 1), which will be part of Demand Use of System (D-TUoS) charges.

Connection Agreement: There will be a 30-year term, with automatic one-year rolling extensions.

Onshore Grid Charges (ESB owned connection assets): The existing onshore connection charging methodology, being applied in Phase 1, will continue for Phase 2: a cost will be fixed, which developers are to consider for their auction bids.

Some of the key publications anticipated next year in the offshore renewable energy (“ORE”) sector are the ORE DMAP Roadmap in Q1 2025, and the ORE Roadmap and Offshore Transmission Strategy in Q2 2025.

EU ETS 2

The new EU ETS 2, which imposes an emissions trading scheme on certain sectors outside the EU ETS, will become fully operational in 2027. However, preparatory monitoring and reporting obligations begin on 1 January 2025. This impacts suppliers of fuel in the buildings and transport sectors. Further information is available here.

Commission Decision (EU) 2024/2951 on the EU-wide quantity of allowances to be issued under the ETS 2 for 2027 is now available. The Commission also approved decisions by the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden to extend ETS 2 to additional sectors, as provided for under the EU ETS Directive. The additional sectors those countries have extended their ETS 2 to include are listed in Decisions here, here, and here.

Capacity Market in Ireland

The High Court in Ireland quashed the decisions not to admit Kilshane Energy and Coolpowra to the current Capacity Market auction (see Irish Times report here). It was also reported in the Belfast Telegraph that the decision not to admit Kilroot to the auction has been quashed. That judgment is available here.

EU DEVELOPMENTS

Electricity

Post-Brexit Trading: Next steps in developing trading arrangements with GB interconnectors are set out in the Council's proposed position, available here. It was reported in the Financial Times, here, that the Hungarian presidency of the European Council acknowledged that MRLVC may not be ready when the energy deal in the Trading and Cooperation Agreement expires in June 2026.

Single Intraday Coupling Products Methodology (SIDIC): It is proposed to change this methodology to align with the day-ahead coupling methodology (SDAC), allowing the introduction of 15-minute trading products in both day-ahead and intraday markets. ACER is to decide on the amended methodology by April 2025. Further information is available here.

Risk Preparedness: ENTSO-E gave a positive assessment of the EU's preparedness in terms of electricity supply for winter 2024-2025. Some risks are identified in certain areas which include Ireland. Further information is available here.

Gas

Hydrogen Bank: A second auction under the European Hydrogen Bank will allocate €1.2 billion of ETS revenues to support producers of hydrogen categorised as Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin. Bidders have until 20 February 2025 to apply via the EU Funding and Tenders Portal.

Hydrogen Bank National Auctions: The Commission and three Member States announced auctions as part of the second European Hydrogen Bank auction. Selected projects will receive a fixed premium on production for a maximum of 10 years. Further information is available here.

Hydrogen Map: An updated Hydrogen Map: An updated map shows production and transmission projects in the EU.

EU Storage: A Regulation sets out filling trajectories with intermediate targets for 2025 for Member States with underground storage. Further information is available here.

Biomethane: The EIB granted Nortegas Group framework financing of up to €80 million to finance the construction of biomethane plants in Spain and launch a digital operations centre. Further information is available here.

Network Planning: ACER has found growing consistency in natural gas and hydrogen network planning but has made recommendations for improvement. Further information is available here.

Carbon

Certification Framework for Removals: Regulation (EU) 2024/3012 establishing a certification framework for permanent carbon removals, carbon farming and carbon storage in products comes into effect on 26 December 2024. It aims to facilitate deployment of permanent carbon removals, carbon farming and carbon storage in products by operators or groups of operators, as a complement to emission reductions across all sectors. It establishes a voluntary framework for certification by laying down quality criteria for activities; rules for verification and certification; rules for functioning and recognition of schemes; and rules on issuance and use of certified units.

EU ETS: The Commission's report on the functioning of the carbon market in 2023 indicates that ETS emissions from installations are around 47.6% below 2005 levels and on track to achieve the 2030 target of -62%. There was a historic reduction in emissions, driven by the power sector. Further information is available here.

EU ETS 2: As mentioned above, Commission Decision (EU) 2024/2951 on the EU-wide quantity of allowances to be issued under the EU ETS for buildings, road transport and additional sectors for 2027 is available.

Batteries and Net-Zero Technologies

A Commission and EIB partnership is intended to support investment in the EU's battery manufacturing sector. There will be a €200 million top-up (loan guarantee) to the InvestEU programme, in addition to €1 billion in grants to support EV battery cell manufacturing projects. The EIB envisages investing a further €1.8 billion in the wider battery value chain. Further information is available here. Funding is also available for other net-zero technologies, outlined further here.

Maritime Safety

The Council adopted a suite of legislation to amend Directives concerned with maritime investigation of accidents, ship-source pollution, compliance with flag state requirements, and port state control. Once the legislation is published in the Official Journal, it will enter into force 20 days later. Further information is available here.

Energy Taxation Directive

In 2021, the Commission proposed a Council Directive restructuring the EU framework for the taxation of energy products and electricity. The EU Presidency has now invited feedback from Member States on the balance achieved during negotiations as regards climate ambition, national specificities, and competitiveness. Further information is available here.

Green Deal Funding Opportunities

An alert on funding opportunities to support sustainable development is made available by the European Committee of the Regions. The latest alert (and page to sign up for alerts) is available here.

Digitalisation of the Energy Sector

A new Smart Energy Expert Group aims to assist the Commission in the sustainable transformation of the energy system. It includes three subgroups covering data for energy, consumer empowerment and protection, and cybersecurity. Further information is available here.

Industrial Safety in Energy Transition

Parties to the UNECE Convention on the Transboundary Effects of Industrial Accidents agreed to strengthen management of hazardous substances to prevent and mitigate industrial accidents and to improve industrial safety as part of the energy transition. Further information is available here.

CASE LAW

Gas pipelines connecting third countries

In Case T526/19, Nord Stream 2 AG, responsible for the planning, construction and operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, sought to annul Directive 2009/73/EC on the internal market in natural gas. Under the Directive, interconnectors include transmission lines which cross a border between a Member State and a third country up to the territory/territorial seas of the Member State. Some such pipelines completed before 23 May 2019 may derogate from unbundling and third-party access obligations.

Following appeal, the matter was sent back to the General Court, which has dismissed Nord Stream's challenge. Nord Stream could foresee that the EU/Member States would use their power to extend rules to cover pipelines from third countries, and that Nord Stream would not be able to benefit from the relevant derogation. In any case, this had not prevented it from operating the pipeline under economic conditions and obtaining an appropriate return on investments. The EU had not infringed the principles of legal certainty or protection of legitimate expectation in providing that only pipelines competed before 23 May 2019 could get a derogation; nor did the derogation breach the principle of equal treatment; nor did application of internal market rules to the pipeline breach the principle of proportionality. A press release is available here.

Electricity distribution system operators (“DSOs”)

In German Case C-293/23, ENGIE launched a project for the construction and operation of two CHP plants with an electrical power capacity of 20 kW (zone 1) and 40 kW (zone 2) and two electrical wiring systems separated by galvanic isolation, to which end consumers (tenants) would be connected. In addition to heat and hot water, ENGIE wanted to sell the electricity generated in the CHP plants. It sought grid connections and metering points for the plants as two separate self-consumption facilities. The DSO refused the requests on the ground that the plants were not self-consumption facilities under German law.

The German Court considered a number of issues arising under EU and German law, including that in-house distribution facilities operated by a lessor in a building, or energy facilities belonging to an association of homeowners, do not constitute distribution systems. However, given the size of the facilities and the fact that ENGIE was both the operator and supplier, the Court was not certain that the facilities were not part of the distribution system, within the meaning of the IME Directive. The German Court referred a question for preliminary ruling.

The CJEU indicated that the IME Directive prevents national legislation under which an undertaking that, by replacing the existing distribution system, constructs and operates an energy facility for the supply of electricity, generated by a CHP plant, to several residential buildings with up to 200 dwellings and with an annual energy transfer of up to 1000 MWh, is not subject to the obligations of a DSO. The costs of constructing and operating the energy facility are borne by the end consumers and the electricity generated is sold by that undertaking to those consumers, if that facility is used to transport electricity at high, medium or low voltage for sale to customers and if none of the exemptions or derogations from obligations in the IME Directive are applicable.

FURTHER DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

SEAI's Energy Report on 2023

Emissions from Ireland's electricity and heat sectors decreased compared to the previous year, but increased in the transport sector. The report is available here.

Electricity: Fuel Mix Disclosure and CO2 Emissions in 2023

The Fuel Mix Disclosure is intended to provide electricity consumers with the information necessary to distinguish between electricity supply companies based on their fuel mix and their emissions data (after allowing for the inclusion of Guarantees of Origin, so not necessarily representing metered generation in Ireland). The all-island fuel mix in 2023 is 61.01% wind (up from 57.6%); 34.13% gas (down from 34.2%); 2.98% coal (down from 5.5%); 1.04% oil (down from 1.9%); and 0.84% other (up from 0.8%). The CO2 intensity per unit of electricity generated (not including Guarantees of Origin) for 2023 is 255 gCO2/kWh, a reduction of 23% compared to the previous year. (CRU/2024/159)

Capacity Market Auction T-1 2025/26 Capacity Auction

The CRM Exception Application and Opt-out Notification Process is available. (SEM-24-076)

NORTHERN IRELAND

Single Electricity Market

The NI Assembly voted to continue the application of the Windsor Framework which, among other things, provides for the continuation of the SEM post-Brexit. Further information is available here.

Carbon Budget

The NI Assembly has approved legislation providing for three carbon budgets and setting a 2040 emissions reduction target.

Biofuels

DfE is consulting until 4 March 2025 on use of biofuels to transition away from fossil fuels for heating.

