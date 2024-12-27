Unwrapping The EDPB's Guidance On AI Models And Data Protection

The European Data Protection Board's (EDPB) Opinion 28/2024, published on 18 December, 2024, offers a useful analysis of data protection issues linked to artificial intelligence (AI) models.

With AI's rapid evolution, this guidance is pivotal for businesses and regulators alike, particularly in terms of balancing innovation with fundamental rights under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Why This Opinion Matters

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) requested an opinion from the EDPB on applying the GDPR to AI models, specifically focusing on data protection concerns arising from the training and use of AI models. The EDPB responded with this opinion document, providing guidance to Supervisory Authorities (SAs) on interpreting GDPR provisions in the context of AI models. As AI increasingly relies on personal data for training and deployment, the risks to data subjects' rights have become significant. Issues such as data inference, extraction vulnerabilities, and web-scraped content necessitate a unified EU stance on regulatory enforcement.

Key Themes of the Opinion

Anonymity in AI Models

The EDPB confronts the difficult question of when AI models can be considered anonymous. It suggests that a case-by-case assessment is essential, focusing on whether personal data can be inferred or extracted.

The Board outlines two criteria that must be satisfied for an AI model to be considered anonymous under the GDPR:

The likelihood of extracting personal data directly from the model must be insignificant, accounting for methods like membership inference or inversion attacks. Queries to the model must not yield identifiable personal data, even unintentionally.

Without meeting these conditions, an AI model is not anonymous, and the GDPR applies. The opinion underscores that claims of anonymity require robust documentation, including Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), technical safeguards, and contextual risk assessments.

Legitimate Interest as a Legal Basis

The opinion clarifies how "legitimate interest" may justify personal data processing for AI. Controllers must pass a strict three-step test:

Identify a legitimate interest: The interest must be lawful, specific, and demonstrable, such as fraud detection or cybersecurity enhancement. Necessity test: Controllers must prove that processing personal data is indispensable to achieving the legitimate interest, with no less intrusive alternatives available. Balancing test: This requires a nuanced assessment of potential harm to data subjects, their reasonable expectations, and the proportionality of the processing.

Mitigating measures—such as pseudonymisation, transparency, and mechanisms to enable data subject opt-outs—can help controllers justify this legal basis.

Unlawfully Processed Data and Its Consequences

The EDPB highlights the risks of using unlawfully processed personal data to train AI models, offering scenarios to illustrate regulatory implications:

Same controller processes unlawfully: If personal data is unlawfully processed during development and continues into deployment, supervisory authorities (SAs) can impose fines or require data deletion. Different controller deploys the model: Controllers deploying third-party models must ensure lawful origins. Failure to assess the model's development history may lead to regulatory sanctions. Anonymisation after unlawful processing: If the model is anonymised post-development, the GDPR may not apply to the anonymised model, but new personal data processing during deployment would still fall under GDPR rules.

These scenarios reinforce the need for stringent due diligence when sourcing training data and demonstrate that anonymisation is not a panacea for past non-compliance.

Supervisory Authorities' Role

The EDPB tasks SAs with case-by-case evaluations of AI models, requiring them to assess lawfulness, impose corrective measures where needed, and guide organisations in adopting compliant practices. SAs must consider factors like the characteristics of training data, the AI system's context, and available technologies when enforcing the GDPR.

SAs are equipped with extensive powers to enforce GDPR compliance in the context of AI models. They have the authority to investigate whether the processing of personal data complies with the regulation, examining the practices and safeguards implemented by controllers.

If violations are identified, SAs can impose a range of corrective measures. These include levying significant fines, imposing temporary or permanent restrictions on data processing activities, and, in severe cases, ordering the deletion of unlawfully processed data or even the destruction of an entire AI model that was developed using such data.

These powers enable SAs to uphold data protection standards and ensure accountability in AI development and deployment.

Mitigating Measures for Controllers

To align with the GDPR, organisations developing or deploying AI models should consider implementing:

Data minimisation : Limiting personal data collection to the bare minimum required.

: Limiting personal data collection to the bare minimum required. Anonymisation and pseudonymisation : Protecting data subjects' identities and reducing re-identification risks.

: Protecting data subjects' identities and reducing re-identification risks. Privacy-preserving technologies : Employing techniques like differential privacy during model training.

: Employing techniques like differential privacy during model training. Transparency measures : Providing clear, accessible explanations of how personal data is used in AI systems.

: Providing clear, accessible explanations of how personal data is used in AI systems. Respecting web scraping restrictions: Adhering to robots.txt files and excluding sensitive data sources.

Looking Ahead

The EDPB recognises the need for ongoing guidance as AI technologies evolve. Future updates are expected to address niche issues, such as web scraping and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), providing further clarity for organisations navigating this complex terrain.

Conclusion

The EDPB's Opinion 28/2024 offers a robust framework for applying the GDPR to AI models, addressing core issues like anonymity, lawful processing bases, and regulatory consequences for non-compliance. By insisting on rigorous documentation, context-specific assessments, and proactive mitigating measures, the Board sets clear expectations for businesses developing AI technologies. This opinion is a reminder that innovation in AI must not come at the expense of privacy and accountability—a principle that will guide Europe's AI future.

