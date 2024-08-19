The EU AI Act (Video)

The AI Act represents the first comprehensive legal framework for artificial intelligence, addressing associated risks and obligations for providers. It sets clear requirements for AI developers and deployers, aiming to reduce administrative and financial burdens, particularly for SMEs. Part of a broader policy package, the AI Act ensures the safety and fundamental rights of individuals and businesses, while promoting AI innovation and investment across the EU. The regulation adopts a risk-based approach, categorising AI systems into four levels of risk, with stringent obligations for high-risk applications to ensure transparency, accountability, and human oversight.

This video series, curated by our Technology and Innovation Group, discusses the timeline of obligations, how it affects GDPR, the AI Value Chain and Generative AI.

What is the AI Act and the timeline of obligations?

In this episode of our new series on the AI Act, Rosemarie Blake and Ciara Anderson, Senior Associates in our Technology and Innovations Group, discuss the timeline for application of obligations and the different participants along the AI value chain.

