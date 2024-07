ARTICLE Ep1 - AI Act Miniseries- Barry Scannell And Microsoft's Kieran McCorry (Podcast) WF William Fry More Contributor William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes. Ahead of the AI Act coming into force, Barry Scannell talks all things AI with Microsoft's National Technology Officer, Kieran McCorry, who shares his insights on AI and deep dives into Microsoft Copilot.

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.