8 July 2024

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Recent Key Themes In Restructuring And Insolvency - Views From Ireland And The Cayman Islands

Dillon Eustace

Join Dillon Eustace LLP for their upcoming webinar.
Worldwide Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Date: 11 July 2024
Time: 3:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

This session will focus on providing lawyers, accountants, directors, board members and other stakeholders with practical and current information on the insolvency and restructuring regimes in Ireland and the Cayman Islands.

In addition to exploring current themes in the insolvency and restructuring spaces, the session will cover the following topics:

- Examinership and Part 9 Schemes in Ireland as a base and an alternative to London for cross-border restructurings

- Judicial certainty and Court capability

- Recognition in the US, Europe and the UK

- Recognition of Cayman IP appointments in Ireland

- Developments in restructuring in the Cayman Islands as we approach the two-year anniversary of the recent statutory changes

- Key litigation trends in insolvency relating to Segregated Portfolio Companies and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, in particular

- Judicial pragmatism and flexibility in the Cayman Islands

1435710.png

