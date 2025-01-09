Infrastructure And Manufacturing - Life Sciences

We have market leading experts in the delivery of life sciences manufacturing projects across all relevant legal sectors including real estate, environment and planning, grant aid, construction, capital equipment and services, regulation and utilities to ensure we can provide solution focused advice across the lifecycle of acquisition, development, upgrade, expansion and, in some cases, sale and leasing of manufacturing facilities.

With this deep skill and experience, we have developed expertise in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing plant development, retro-fitting and expansions. We work closely with our colleagues in Life Sciences, Real Estate, Environment and Planning, and Utilities to advise on project delivery tailored to the regulatory framework and infrastructure needs involved in these projects.

EXPERIENCE

Real Estate

Our Real Estate Group has advised on the largest and most innovative real estate transactions in Ireland, including acquisitions, disposals, leasing, development and funding. The Group advises on all aspects of land development and the real estate aspects of infrastructure and utilities projects including planning, environmental, construction and taxation issues.

Environment and Planning

We advise on the full "life cycle" of large-scale project delivery in the pharmaceutical sector and across all sectors, from securing planning and all environmental consents sectors. This includes securing Revised IE Licences, new IE Licences, IE Licence transfers as well as advising on financing, planning or IE compliance issues that arise during the construction and operation phases. We also provide specialist advice Industrial Emissions Directive requirements and COMAH legislation and FOI and AIE Requests.

Construction and Engineering

Our leading Construction and Engineering Group has a wealth of experience based on our involvement in the most significant construction and infrastructure projects in Ireland across all sectors including process engineering and manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare, education, renewables, energy and natural resources, transport, water and wastewater, commercial development and general infrastructure. We have significant experience advising large pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies on the development, re-design and expansion of their facilities in Ireland.

Utilities

It is critically important for manufacturing facilities to be able to rely on robust and uninterrupted utility connections. This is particularly important against the backdrop of increased demand on utilities in recent years. In particular, we have significant experience assisting clients in navigating the risks associated with delivery of the required utilities infrastructure and in understanding the relevant regulatory frameworks.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.