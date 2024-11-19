Irish Medical Council Launches "CAREhub"

On Tuesday 05 November 2024, the Medical Council (the"Council") launched CAREhub.

CAREhub is an independent, confidential and emotional support service aimed at providing mental health and wellbeing support to medical students, doctors, and members of the public who are engaging with the Council's regulatory processes.

According to the Council, the purpose of CAREhub is to offer confidential, impartial, and empathetic guidance to those interacting with the Council's regulatory processes, such as education, training, complaints, investigations, and fitness to practise procedures. This welcomed and positive initiative demonstrates the Council's dedication to prioritising mental wellbeing of those individuals engaging with the regulatory processes to ensure that the relevant and requisite support is readily available for those who may require it.

This new initiative has been wholeheartedly supported by the Medical Protection Society ("MPS") who support practitioners from the moment a complaint is made through to the conclusion of the investigation. The MPS had recently set out a wide range of recommendations to the Council aimed at improving the process, communication and wellbeing support provided as they had seen first-hand how the investigation takes a toll on the mental health of those involved.

The MPS have confirmed that they are of the view that the launch of CAREhub is a "welcome and positive step".

Those who are engaging with the Council's regulatory processes can connect with CAREhub through self-referral or obtain access details from their designated contact within the Council.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.