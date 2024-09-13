State Aid - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, September 2024

SEMI-CONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING FACILITY

The European Commission approved a €5 billion German measure to support European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in the construction and operation of a microchip manufacturing plant in Dresden. Further information can be found here.

ZERO CO2 EMMISSION TYRE FACTORY

The European Commission approved a €99.5 million Romanian measure in favour of Nokian Tyres. The aid will support the establishment of a new zero carbon dioxide emission factory for passenger car tyres in Oradea and take the form of a direct grant. Further information can be found here.

