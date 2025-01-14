All First-Time Residence Permission Registrations To Occur In Dublin From January 2025

Effective January 13, 2025, all first-time registrations for any type of residence permission for any county in Ireland will only be possible in person at the Burgh Quay Registration Office in Dublin. As a temporary transition measure, applicants with a confirmed appointment up to January 31, 2025 will still be able to attend their local Garda registration office as scheduled. Since mid-2024, first-time registrations for residence permissions for applicants living in counties Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Limerick, Meath and Wicklow have been required to apply in person in Dublin. This latest change extends this requirement to all other counties in Ireland. As was the case before, all residence permission renewals – regardless of the county of residence – must be performed online, using the Immigration Service Delivery online portal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.