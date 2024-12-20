The Evolving Role Of The Third-Party Fund Administrator In European Asset Management

How the changing investment fund regulatory environment and the related operational complexity have elevated the role of the third-party administrator.

The ever-evolving investment funds regulatory environment and the associated increase in operational complexity over the past ten years means that the third-party administrator, long a supporting cast member, is ready for the spotlight.

The regulatory requirements that followed in the wake of the late-2000s financial crisis left fund managers under a mountain of paperwork, often drawing resources and attention from their goal of generating market-beating returns for their investors. Enter the third-party administrator, who provides regulatory reporting support via a lens that provides fund managers an independent perspective as well as one that has first-hand knowledge of what works for a given fund type and asset class.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.