Asset Management And Investment Funds - Regulatory Categories Of AIF

Diversification limits for a RIAIF are more generous than the limits that apply to UCITS. For example:

- up to 20% of the net assets may be invested in unlisted securities (UCITS limit:10%);

- up to 20% of the net assets may be invested in securities issued by the same issuer (UCITS limit: 10%); and

- borrowings cannot exceed 25% of net assets (in contrast to a UCITS, borrowings can be effected for investment purposes).

Unlike UCITS, RIAIFs may enter into physical short sales and may establish side pocket share classes for illiquid assets.