Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast No.2: Proposal For A Third Payment Services Directive – PSD 3

In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Ian O'Mara, partner in the Financial Institutions Group and Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to the Financial Institutions Group...
Ian O'Mara
In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Ian O'Mara, partner in the Financial Institutions Group and Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to the Financial Institutions Group consider the proposal published by the European Commission in June this year for a third iteration of the Payment Services Directive – PSD 3 - aimed at modernising the legal and regulatory framework underpinning payments in the European Union. In particular, they address the background to the proposal, some of its key elements and what they could mean in practical terms, if carried through to the final text.

Ian O'Mara
