28 February 2025

Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast No.4: EBA Guidelines On The Use Of Remote Customer On-boarding Solutions

Matheson

In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Ian O'Mara, partner in the Financial Institutions Group and Claire Scannell...
Ireland Finance and Banking
Darren Maher,Gráinne Callanan,Elaine Long
+6 Authors
In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Ian O'Mara, partner in the Financial Institutions Group and Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to the Financial Institutions Group consider the European Banking Authority's Guidelines on the use of Remote Customer On-boarding Solutions in connection with the 4th Money Laundering Directive and which apply from 2 October 2023. In particular, they address the scope of the Guidelines and what steps firms should take to implement the Guidelines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
