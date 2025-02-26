Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast No.10: Look Back To Look Forward 2024 – Central Bank Of Ireland

In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Darren Maher and Joe Beashel, partners in the Financial Institutions Group join Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to reflect on the Central Bank of Ireland's reaffirmed strategy, its new organisational structure, its first Authorisation and Gatekeeping Report, its directional shift towards "smart regulation" and its priorities for 2025.

