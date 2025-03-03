Payment And E-Money Firms: Practical Solutions To Compliance Challenges

As the Central Bank of Ireland works tirelessly to keep up with the continuous advancement in the financial services and fintech industries, payment services and e-money firms should expect to see a more sophisticated and technologically advanced approach to regulatory supervision and scrutiny.

Over the course of the next twelve months, firms operating in this space will need to navigate:

New and amended Payment Services Directives and Regulations;

The Central Bank's new supervisory model and the introduction of a dedicated Payment and E-Money Institutions Supervision Division; and

The potential for regulatory follow-up on the actions taken post the Dear CEO letters issued to payment and e-money firms in both 2021 and 2023, and the resulting Safeguarding Audit that ensued.

