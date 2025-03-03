ARTICLE
3 March 2025

Payment And E-Money Firms: Practical Solutions To Compliance Challenges

Arthur Cox

Ireland Technology
As the Central Bank of Ireland works tirelessly to keep up with the continuous advancement in the financial services and fintech industries, payment services and e-money firms should expect to see a more sophisticated and technologically advanced approach to regulatory supervision and scrutiny.

Over the course of the next twelve months, firms operating in this space will need to navigate:

  • New and amended Payment Services Directives and Regulations;
  • The Central Bank's new supervisory model and the introduction of a dedicated Payment and E-Money Institutions Supervision Division; and
  • The potential for regulatory follow-up on the actions taken post the Dear CEO letters issued to payment and e-money firms in both 2021 and 2023, and the resulting Safeguarding Audit that ensued.

We take a holistic approach to the challenges faced by payment services and e-money firms, delivering a professional service experience which is unique in the Irish market. By combining our world-class legal expertise with our operational know-how, we can deliver an end-to-end solution that ensures you not only understand your regulatory requirements but also successfully integrate them into your operations.

