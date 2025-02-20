ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Charges Of Russian Sanctions Breaches Not Pursued Following Gardaí Investigations

Ireland's Gardaí (National Police) have confirmed to Global Investigations Review that it has referred two investigations for prosecution...
Ireland International Law
Ireland's Gardaí (National Police) have confirmed to Global Investigations Review that it has referred two investigations for prosecution for alleged breaches of the EU's sanctions imposed on Russian in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

It was also confirmed that the Public Prosecution Service declined to being charges in both investigations.

One such referral to the DPP was reported to have taken place in April 2023.

In March 2024 it was reported that the Gardaí had four investigations ongoing into suspected Russian sanctions breaches, but the status of those further investigations is unknown.

