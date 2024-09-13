Environment & Planning - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, September 2024

LEGISLATION

Planning and Development Bill 2023

Seanad Éireann completed committee stage of the Planning and Development Bill on 17 July 2024. An updated version of the Bill is available here. It is planned that the Seanad will complete its consideration of the bill once the summer recess ends on 18 September. It has been reported in the Irish Times (at the article available here) that Minister Darragh O'Brien believes the Bill will be enacted in mid-October.

Water Environment (Abstractions and Associated Impoundments) Act 2022

This Act came into force on 28 August. The text of the Act is available at this link. This legislation brings in a regulatory framework and licencing regime for the removal or diversion of water from bodies of water. Also adopted on 29 August were regulations made under the Act which deal with licencing fees, exemptions, and the licencing application process.

Planning and Development (Increase in maximum number of Ordinary Board Members of An Bord Pleanála) Order 2024

On 23 August 2024, the Minister made an order increasing the maximum number of ordinary board members that the Minister may appoint to An Bord Pleanála to 17. This order will remain in effect until 1 January 2025. The text of the order is available at this link. Minister Darragh O'Brien also appointed eight new board members to the board of An Bord Pleanála.

DATA CENTRE OBLIGATIONS

Upcoming Deadline for Data Centre Sustainability Reporting

Pursuant to Delegated Regulation on the first phase of the establishment of a common Union rating scheme for data centres ((EU) 2024/1364) (made under the Recast Energy Efficiency Directive), in-scope data centre operators have until Sunday 15 September 2024 to complete their first round of sustainability reporting in line with the requirements of the regulation. The Delegated Regulation is available here.

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

EPA publishes National By-Product Criteria for Greenfield Soil and Stone

These criteria will allow for the classification of certain soil and stone as by-products, rather than waste. The criteria apply to uncontaminated soil and stone which is from land that has not been previously developed. The criteria are available here.

Read more about our Environment and Planning Group >

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.