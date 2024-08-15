ARTICLE
15 August 2024

State Aid - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, August 2024

Ireland Environment
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

STATE AID AND ENVIRONMENTAL LAW

The Commission is consulting until 6 September 2024 on a proposed procedure to give public access to judicial procedures to challenge specific decisions on State aid measures that allegedly contravene EU environmental law.

HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

The Commission approved an €80 million Dutch measure to support Djewels B.V., a subsidiary of the hydrogen company HyCC B.V., in the demonstration of an innovative renewable hydrogen production technology. The aid will take the form of a direct grant.

The Commission also approved a €998 million Dutch scheme to support the production of hydrogen. It is intended to support construction of at least 200 MW of electrolysis capacity. The aid will be awarded through a competitive bidding process in 2024.

The Commission approved a €1.2 billion Spanish scheme to support investment in: (i) the production of renewable hydrogen-derived fuels, (ii) renewable hydrogen storage, and (iii) the production of renewable electricity.

BIOMETHANE PRODUCTION

The Commission approved a €1.5 billion French scheme to support the production of sustainable biomethane to be injected into the natural gas grid. The aid will be granted in the form of two-way contracts for difference, concluded for a duration of 15 years.

OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY

The Commission approved a €10.82 billion French scheme to support the deployment of offshore wind energy. In particular, the measure will support the construction and operation of two bottom-fixed offshore wind farms: one in the South Atlantic zone and another in the Centre Manche 2 zone in Normandy. The South Atlantic wind farm is expected to have a capacity of 1000 to 1200 MW, and the Normandy wind farm is expected to have a capacity of 1400 to 1600 MW. Further information can be found here.

DECARBONISING FERTILISER PRODUCTION

The Commission approved a €122 million Lithuanian measure to support AB Achema in decarbonising its fertiliser production processes.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

