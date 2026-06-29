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29 June 2026

AI In Practice: Use Cases In Employment (Podcast)

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Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
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Michael Egan and Louise O'Byrne explore how technology and AI are transforming employment investigations and workplace relations, examining the complexities of modern digital evidence across multiple platforms.
Ireland Employment and HR
Michael Egan and Louise O'Byrne
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In our latest podcast episode, Michael Egan, Senior Director in our Legal Technology Group and Governance and Consulting Services Group, is joined by Louise O’Byrne, Partner in our Employment Group and Head of the Commercial Group, to discuss how technology is shaping employment investigations and workplace relations. From scenarios such as data exfiltration to allegations of misconduct, the conversation explores the increasing complexity of modern investigations and the growing role of digital evidence across multiple platforms, as well as the evolving impact of AI tools in this space.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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Michael Egan
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Louise O'Byrne
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