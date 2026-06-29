AI In Practice: Use Cases In Employment (Podcast)

- in Ireland
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Retail & Leisure industries
- within Antitrust/Competition Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)
In our latest podcast episode, Michael Egan, Senior Director in our Legal Technology Group and Governance and Consulting Services Group, is joined by Louise O’Byrne, Partner in our Employment Group and Head of the Commercial Group, to discuss how technology is shaping employment investigations and workplace relations. From scenarios such as data exfiltration to allegations of misconduct, the conversation explores the increasing complexity of modern investigations and the growing role of digital evidence across multiple platforms, as well as the evolving impact of AI tools in this space.
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]