AI In Practice: Use Cases In Employment (Podcast)

In our latest podcast episode, Michael Egan, Senior Director in our Legal Technology Group and Governance and Consulting Services Group, is joined by Louise O’Byrne, Partner in our Employment Group and Head of the Commercial Group, to discuss how technology is shaping employment investigations and workplace relations. From scenarios such as data exfiltration to allegations of misconduct, the conversation explores the increasing complexity of modern investigations and the growing role of digital evidence across multiple platforms, as well as the evolving impact of AI tools in this space.

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