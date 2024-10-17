ARTICLE
17 October 2024

Employment - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, October 2024

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
The Employment Permits Regulations 2024 have been published here. The Regulations set out how to complete a frequent user application and provide more details...
Ireland Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors

EMPLOYMENT PERMITS REGULATIONS PUBLISHED

The Employment Permits Regulations 2024 have been published here. The Regulations set out how to complete a frequent user application and provide more details on applications for employment permits, both for new permits and for renewals. The Regulations also contain further provisions in relation to the various types of permits. The Regulations should be read in conjunction with the Employment Permits Act 2024.

A link to our update, which sets out some of the main provisions of the Act, is here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More