EMPLOYMENT PERMITS REGULATIONS PUBLISHED
The Employment Permits Regulations 2024 have been published here. The Regulations set out how to complete a frequent user application and provide more details on applications for employment permits, both for new permits and for renewals. The Regulations also contain further provisions in relation to the various types of permits. The Regulations should be read in conjunction with the Employment Permits Act 2024.
A link to our update, which sets out some of the main provisions of the Act, is here.
