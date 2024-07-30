Sarah Thompson And The Legal Business ESG Report

Sarah Thompson, our Head of ESG, features in this month's Legal Business ESG report. In the report, Legal Business explores how law firms are addressing the challenges of increasing regulation and client demand to make ESG a fundamental part of their legal practices.

Sarah discusses the current state of ESG legislation, the legal obligations and penalties for organisations, as well as how Arthur Cox approaches ESG issues in its legal practice.

You can read more here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.