ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Corporate M&A Update February 2025 - Sustainability Reporting & ESG

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
A material update is expected from the European Commission on 26 February 2025 relating to a Simplification Omnibus package intended to cover a "far reaching simplification" for sustainability reporting...
Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING: OMNIBUS PACKAGE

A material update is expected from the European Commission on 26 February 2025 relating to a Simplification Omnibus package intended to cover a "far reaching simplification" for sustainability reporting, due diligence and taxonomy under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) and EU Taxonomy Regulation.

The omnibus package is anticipated to take the form of a proposal for an EU regulation amending the texts of the current legislation. The European Commission confirmed in its recently published "Competitiveness Compass" that the omnibus will "ensure better alignment of the requirements with the needs of investors, proportionate timelines, financial metrics that do not discourage investments in smaller companies in transition, and obligations proportionate to the scale of activities of different companies." It is not yet clear whether the proposed "simplification" will include a broader revision of obligations under the CSRD, CS3D and EU Taxonomy Regulation.

The omnibus is a significant development which we are closely monitoring, and we will provide an update once further details are available.

For more information, read our Insights: Sustainability Developments: Possible Omnibus Simplification Package for Reporting.

CSRD: SECOND PHASE OF REPORTING COMMENCES

Sustainability reporting obligations under the CSRD as transposed into Irish law commence for entities within the second phase of reporting, for financial years commencing on or after 1 January 2025 (reporting year 2026), including large Irish-incorporated companies (which are not already in-scope under the first phase of reporting).

For more, read our Insights: Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING: LIST OF ASSURANCE PROVIDERS

The CRO is maintaining a list of firms and statutory auditors approved by Chartered Accountants Ireland under Part 28 of Companies Act 2014 to carry out the assurance of sustainability reporting.

CSRD: ESRS IMPLEMENTATION GUIDANCE

EFRAG continues to develop implementation support and guidance for companies reporting sustainability information in accordance with the ESRS. Recent updates include:

For more, see our Insights: CSRD: Recent Developments for Sustainability Reporting.

SUPPLY CHAINS: EUDR OBLIGATIONS POSTPONED UNTIL DECEMBER 2025

The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) prohibits operators and traders from trading on or exporting from the EU market certain commodities (cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soya and wood) and specified derived products, unless they are confirmed to be "deforestation-free" following due diligence on the supply chain.

Obligations under the EUDR had been due to come into effect from 30 December 2024, however the European Commission approved a 12-month delay in order to allow a phasing-in period to ensure effective implementation. EUDR obligations will now come into force from 30 December 2025 (and from 30 June 2026 for SMEs).

For more, see our Insights: EU Deforestation Regulation: Proposed Delay and EUDR: New Supply Chain Obligations for Relevant Commodities and Products.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More