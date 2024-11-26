ARTICLE
Walkers' Three Year Photographer-In-Residence Programme With Business-To-Arts Highlighted In IBEC Publication

In 2021, we completed our three-year photographer-in-residence programme with Dublin-based charity Business to Arts, partnered with local school CBS Westland Row.

As highlighted in a recent article by Irish business representative IBEC, the initiative aimed to connect our people with local communities in a meaningful way. Led by renowned local photographer Kate Nolan, the programme engaged CBS Westland Row students and our staff in a creative journey, exploring the local area through photography.

The programme featured workshops, a public photography competition, and a commemorative book capturing unique community perspectives. This collaboration highlights our commitment to corporate social responsibility, fostering creativity, teamwork and a deeper connection with our local area.

Jonathan Sheehan, Managing Partner of Walkers' Ireland office, said: "At Walkers, we value meaningful community engagement. This project strengthened our ties in the community and enriched our local culture, creating a lasting impact we're proud to support."

We look forward to fostering more initiatives that support our local area and reflect our values.

To read this full article, click here: Creative collaborations deliver results - IBEC

