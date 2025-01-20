What's Another Year 2025 - Construction

Standard Form Contracts

FIDIC's Offshore Contract

FIDIC's new contract for offshore wind farm projects is anticipated to be ready towards the end of 2025.

Further information on the new FIDIC contract is available here.

We look further at the offshore renewable energy sector in our energy section.

JCT Contracts

During 2025, the appetite for use of new JCT contracts in Ireland will become clearer. The extensive suite includes updated contracts for standard build, design and build, intermediate building, repair and maintenance, and contract administration. Changes include streamlined provisions (in relation, for example, to extension of time), as well as new products like the Target Cost Contract.

Energy Performance of Buildings

Transposition of the recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive in Irish law should be underway, in advance of the main deadline of 29 May 2026. The European Commission has begun to issue guidance on transposition, available here (see Commission Recommendations).

The recast Directive will introduce new and strengthened obligations aimed at achieving a net-zero emissions building stock in the EU by 2050. It will require that all new buildings are zero-emissions by 2030 (or 2028 if owned by public bodies) and will impose stricter targets to reduce energy use in buildings.

Our briefing on the recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive is available here.

The recast Directive will introduce new and strengthened obligations aimed at achieving a net-zero emissions building stock in the EU by 2050.

Renewable Energy in Buildings

New Targets and Obligations

Intended to complement the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, obligations to drive production and use of renewable energy in buildings under amendments to the Renewable Energy Directive must be transposed in Irish law by 21 May 2025.

Ireland will be required to set an indicative national share of renewable energy produced on-site or nearby, as well as taken from the grid, in final energy consumption in the building sector. The share will be set to meet a certain level in 2030 (which is determined under the Directive). Ireland will be required to introduce measures in regulations, building codes and, where applicable, support schemes, to increase the share of renewable electricity and heating and cooling in the building stock. Minimum shares must be set for new buildings and major renovations. Waste heat and cold may count towards targets, which may be of interest to sectors like industry and digital technology.

Ireland will be required to set an indicative national share of renewable energy produced on-site or nearby, as well as taken from the grid, in final energy consumption in the building sector.

Renewable Heat Obligation

It is anticipated that the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, having consulted and held stakeholder workshops on a new Renewable Heat Obligation, will introduce this measure in 2025. It is intended to incentivise suppliers of fuels in the heat sector to ensure that a proportion of fuels they supply is from renewable sources.

Further information on the Renewable Heat Obligation and next steps is available here.

District Heating

The Government may legislate to provide for district heating, the previous Government having published a General Scheme for a Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill. The Bill provides for a regulatory framework for district heating, including a licencing regime for the construction, operation, and supply of energy to district heating and cooling networks and obligations for developers and operators.

Energy Efficiency

The recast Energy Efficiency Directive must be transposed in Irish law by 11 October 2025. A series of Commission recommendations and guidance notes on transposing the new provisions are available here.

The Directive will embed the energy efficiency first principle in large planning, policy and investment decisions and increase the targets for energy efficiency and energy savings. It will also mandate that public body buildings play a leading role. Ireland will be required, by 11 October 2025, to make publicly available an inventory of heated and/or cooled buildings that are owned or occupied by public bodies and that have a total useful floor area of more than 250m2. This is to be updated at least every two years and linked to the building stock overview in national building renovation plans under the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. Publicly available data about building stock characteristics, buildings renovation and energy performance may be aggregated by the EU Building Stock Observatory.

Ireland will be required, by 11 October 2025, to make publicly available an inventory of heated and/or cooled buildings that are owned or occupied by public bodies and that have a total useful floor area of more than 250m2.

Materials, Products And Consumers

Timber and Cement

The Climate Action Plan 2024 committed to reduce embodied carbon in construction materials by at least 10% in 2025 and 30% by 2030. Under the Plan, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is to develop a national database comprising building (and other construction) materials, an official embodied carbon calculation methodology with associated software, and a resultant embodied carbon rating system for buildings.

A number of working groups are involved in this area:

the Timber in Construction Steering Group, tasked with creating conditions to increase the use of timber in construction. An objective is also to maximise the use of home-grown timber in construction. New obligations under the EU Deforestation Regulation will take effect from a revised date of 30 December 2025;

the Inter-Departmental Cement Construction Sector Decarbonisation Working Group, which set out principles that public projects commencing design from late 2024 onwards are required to follow; and

the Modern Methods of Construction Leadership and Integration Group.

Construction Products and Ecodesign

Most of the revised Construction Products Regulation will apply from 8 January 2026. However, certain provisions apply from 7 January 2025, to drive development of harmonised technical specifications and performance standards.

The European Commission has already initiated an infringement procedure against Ireland for not carrying out market surveillance as required by the previous Construction Products Regulation. The Commission considered that Irish authorities wrongly limited their monitoring activities to finished buildings or finalised civil engineering projects. Therefore, there may be a change in approach to monitoring in Ireland in 2025.

Construction products also remain under the scope of the revised Ecodesign Regulation, which requires the Commission to set requirements for cement later this decade, if that is required to bridge potential lacunae in the Construction Products Regulation.

Construction products also remain under the scope of the revised Ecodesign Regulation, which requires the Commission to set requirements for cement later this decade, if that is required to bridge potential lacunae in the Construction Products Regulation.

Greenwashing

Other EU law aimed at preventing greenwashing is on the way, with the potential to impact claims made about the green credentials of buildings, infrastructure and construction products. See our ESG section on the Directive on empowering consumers for the green transition and the green claims Directive on substantiation and communication of explicit environmental claims.

Carbon

Pricing Carbon in Fuel for Buildings

On 1 January 2025, reporting and monitoring obligations began under the new EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS2), which will impose a carbon price on fossil fuels supplied for buildings and road transport. Further information about the ETS2 is available here. The ETS2 will become fully operational, imposing a cap-and-trade scheme for carbon allowances, in 2027.

Pricing Carbon in Imported Materials

Reporting obligations for importers of certain goods (including cement, iron and steel, and aluminium) into the EU continue into 2025 under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). While the full CBAM will not be operational until 2026, certain reporting obligations change at the start of 2025. Further information on next reporting requirements is available on our website here. The Irish Government has also made domestic regulations for the CBAM, which provide for substantial offences and penalties for non-compliance additional to the mechanisms in the EU Regulation.

Environmental, Social & Governance

Streamlined Regulation

We expect discussion (during the negotiation of construction contracts) around alignment with the wider ESG regulatory framework to continue. Taxonomy-aligned projects are a more attractive asset, and a supply chain capable of helping lenders and large corporates to meet their obligations under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and Sustainable Finance Reporting Directive is valued. Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has indicated that EU sustainability reporting duties included in these instruments will be simplified through an "omnibus" regulation. We look further at the potential simplification of the legislation in our briefing here.

Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has indicated that EU sustainability reporting duties included in these instruments will be simplified through an "omnibus" regulation.

Streamlining Priority Projects

Net-Zero Industry Projects

The EU's Net Zero Industry Regulation imposes requirements to streamline the permit-granting process for construction or expansion of net-zero technology manufacturing projects (for example in renewable energy, electricity heat and storage, grid, and alternative fuels).

Further detail will emerge in Q1 2025; the Commission is required to provide guidelines by dates in March 2025 for selection criteria of 'net-zero projects' (which attract priority status); for minimum requirements on environmental sustainability for relevant public procurement procedures; and for pre-qualification and award criteria for renewable energy auctions.

Critical Raw Materials

It will also be worth watching developments under the new Critical Raw Materials Regulation. In Ireland, the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has drawn attention to the Regulation, here, announcing that "projects that receive 'Strategic Project' designation will benefit from more streamlined and efficient permitting procedures, as well as facilitated access to finance avenues".

Construction Dispute Resolution

Statutory adjudication will continue as an effective mechanism to keep payments flowing in construction projects. The most recent report of the Chairperson of the Construction Contracts Adjudication Panel indicates that the number of applications and adjudicator appointments in 2023/2024 were the highest since the statutory regime came into force.

In 2024, the Irish High Court continued (see our briefing here) to provide guidance on enforcement of adjudication decisions. We continue to monitor judgments from the Courts in England and Wales which, where relevant, have persuasive authority in Ireland. A recent such judgment confirmed that collateral warranties are generally not construction contracts for the purpose of referring disputes for adjudication.

Our briefing on this adjudication issue is available here.

We continue to monitor judgments from the Courts in England and Wales which, where relevant, have persuasive authority in Ireland.

Construction Industry Register

Once section 33 of the Regulation of Providers of Building Works and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2022 is commenced, it will be an offence for a person to engage as a provider of building works unless registered on the Construction Industry Register of Ireland. Registration is for now open on a voluntary basis with the website indicating that the requirement will become mandatory in 2025. A Code of Practice for Providers of Building Works is expected, as indicated here.

Construction Regulatory Authority

The previous Government intended to draft a Bill to establish a Building Standards Regulatory Authority to strengthen the oversight role of the State in respect of the design and construction of buildings and the marketing and use of construction products. We will be monitoring whether this is carried forward by the new Government.

Construction Safety

We will be monitoring also whether the new Government carries forward plans to progress a Construction Safety Licencing Bill. The bill made slow progress before lapsing with dissolution of the Oireachtas. It was aimed at modernising and reforming the existing accreditation model and providing for a licensing model for construction and quarrying activities.

Foreign Investment Screening

The Screening of Third Country Transactions Act 2023 commenced on 6 January 2025. The Act sets out a framework to enable the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to review transactions involving foreign investment that may impact on security or public order in Ireland.

Transactions relating to, or impacting upon, critical infrastructure may fall within the scope of the Act. Parties to a notifiable transaction are required to submit a notification to the Minister at least 10 days prior to the completion of the transaction.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.