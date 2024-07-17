Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, July 2024

A second report on the State of the Digital Decade is available, in which the Commission calls for strengthened action across several areas, including in digital infrastructure.

EU

State of the Digital Decade

A second report on the State of the Digital Decade is available, in which the Commission calls for strengthened action across several areas, including in digital infrastructure. The Commission calls for increased cooperation at cross-border and local level through, for example, Multi-Country Projects, European Digital Innovation Hubs, and European Digital Infrastructure Consortia. Member States are required to review national roadmaps to align with the ambition of this programme by 2 December 2024. Further information is available here.

COMREG NEWS

Consultation on facilitating network deployment through infrastructure sharing

ComReg is consulting on the challenges to the rollout of high-capacity networks (VHCNs). The purpose is to obtain views from all stakeholders regarding the challenges they face regarding the rollout of VHCNs such as fibre optic networks or 5G networks. ComReg is particularly interested in experiences, practices and views as regards access to in-building wiring and facilities, and the sharing of infrastructure, network elements and related facilities. The consultation paper is here.

Updated Satellite Earth Station Licensing Guidelines

ComReg published revised guidelines for applicants seeking Satellite Earth Station (SES) licences. Under the Wireless Telegraphy Act 1926, all apparatus for wireless telegraphy requires a licence, unless that apparatus has been specifically exempted from licensing under Irish legislation by means of an exemption order. These guidelines will provide information on the licence types, frequency bands, technical requirements and the licence application process. The full guidelines are here.

Amendments to technical conditions for the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands

ComReg published a consultation response, final decision and draft regulations (available here) relating to proposed amendments to the relevant technical conditions for radio spectrum licences in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands.

Management and maintenance of the National Directory Database (“NDD”)

ComReg confirmed that PXS B.V will manage and maintain the NDD for a period of three years. The NDD must be managed and maintained in accordance with the relevant provisions under Regulation 95 of the EECC Regulations. More information on this decision is here.

