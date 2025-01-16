Ireland Arbitration Day

In case you missed it: The conference report on the 12th Annual Dublin International Arbitration Day (November 2024) is out now! Read up on the insightful panels focusing on the intersection between arbitration and criminal law, the evolving status of the Energy Charter Treaty, and privilege and human rights.

Dubbed the "highlight of the event", the QuickfirePanel assembled some of the finest minds to provide insights on hot topics in international arbitration. Natascha Tunkel discussed the opportunities & challenges for arbitration under the ESG – EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. She was joined by Richard Alam (Macfarlanes), Ronnie Barnes (Cornerstone Research), Dr Sonja Heppner LLM (Dubl.), ACIArb (Norton Rose Fulbright), John McElroy (Fieldfisher), Andy Moody (Baker McKenzie), Conna Weiner (JAMS) and Matthew P. York (JAMS), under the moderation of the President of the High Court, the Hon. Justice David Barniville.



Thanks to Arbitration Ireland for a fantastic event!



You may read the full event report here: link.

