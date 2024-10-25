When Arbitration Meets Insolvency: Navigating The Legal Crossroads

In June 2024, the Privy Council delivered an important decision on the treatment of arbitration agreements in insolvency cases in Sian Participation Corp (In Liquidation) v Halimeda International Ltd UKPC 16 (Sian Participation).

This case highlights the tension between two critical public policies: the need for a straightforward process to liquidate insolvent companies and the respect for arbitration agreements and affirms the position that an arbitration agreement or clause is not a bar to presenting a winding-up petition (save where there is a genuine dispute over the debt on substantial grounds).

The Privy Council emphasised that while arbitration agreements should be upheld, they should not obstruct insolvency proceedings unless there is a genuine dispute over the debt. This judgment reaffirms the court's discretionary powers in insolvency proceedings, emphasising the need to balance the interests of all parties and the public policy considerations underlying insolvency law.

Case Synopsis

December 2012: Halimeda International Ltd ( Halimeda ) advanced a term loan of $140 million (USD) to Sian Participation Corp ( Sian ), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ( BVI ), under a Facility Agreement, which included an arbitration clause that any disputes would be resolved through arbitration at the London Court of International Arbitration ( LCIA ).

Halimeda International Ltd ( ) advanced a term loan of $140 million (USD) to Sian Participation Corp ( ), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ( ), under a Facility Agreement, which included an arbitration clause that any disputes would be resolved through arbitration at the London Court of International Arbitration ( ). February 2020: Halimeda demanded repayment, claiming approximately $226 million (USD) due to accrued interest and penalties. Sian disputed the debt, citing a cross-claim and/or set-off.

Halimeda demanded repayment, claiming approximately $226 million (USD) due to accrued interest and penalties. Sian disputed the debt, citing a cross-claim and/or set-off. September 2020: Halimeda applied to the BVI court for a winding-up order, arguing that Sian was insolvent because it failed to discharge the outstanding debt. Sian contended that the debt dispute should be resolved through arbitration under the agreement.

Halimeda applied to the BVI court for a winding-up order, arguing that Sian was insolvent because it failed to discharge the outstanding debt. Sian contended that the debt dispute should be resolved through arbitration under the agreement. May 2021: The BVI court ordered the liquidation of Sian, ruling that the debt was not genuinely disputed on substantial grounds.

Decision of the Privy Council

The Privy Council was tasked with determining whether the BVI court should have stayed or dismissed the winding-up proceedings in favour of allowing the dispute regarding the outstanding debt to be referred to and determined by arbitration, following the precedent set by the English Court of Appeal in Salford Estates (No 2) Ltd v Altomart Ltd (No 2) EWCA Civ 1575 (Salford Estates).

Ultimately, the Privy Council dismissed the appeal and upheld the BVI court's decision, concluding that the debt was not genuinely disputed and that the winding-up proceedings could continue despite the arbitration agreement.

By upholding the BVI court's decision, the Privy Council has clarified that the existence of an arbitration agreement does not automatically preclude the initiation or continuation of winding-up proceedings. This ruling reinforces the idea that insolvency proceedings can be pursued provided there is no substantial and genuine dispute over the debt. Any required arbitration could proceed in parallel if required.

Departure from Salford Estates

Before this judgment, the prevailing position, as established in Salford Estates, was that courts should generally stay or dismiss winding-up petitions in favour of arbitration where the debt relied on was subject to an arbitration agreement or clause and where the company did not admit the debt.

This approach aimed to respect the parties' contractual agreement to arbitrate disputes and ensured that parties could not use insolvency proceedings to circumvent arbitration agreements, thereby ensuring that arbitration remained a viable and respected method of dispute resolution.

However, the Privy Council held that Salford Estates was wrongly decided and that Sian Participation now represents the law of England and Wales. Interestingly, in its judgment, the Privy Council stated:

None of the general objectives of arbitration legislation... are offended by allowing a winding up to be ordered where the creditor's unpaid debt is not genuinely disputed on substantial grounds. To require the creditor to go through an arbitration where there is no genuine or substantial dispute as the prelude to seeking a liquidation just adds delay, trouble and expense for no good purpose.

Practical Implications of Sian Participation

This decision will likely influence how courts in jurisdictions with similar legal frameworks approach the balance between insolvency and arbitration. Creditors may feel more confident pursuing winding-up petitions even when arbitration agreements exist, provided they can demonstrate that the debt is not genuinely disputed. Conversely, debtor companies must ensure that disputes over debts are substantial and genuine if they wish to rely on arbitration clauses to stay insolvency proceedings.

The decision also underscores the importance of thorough and robust dispute resolution mechanisms within arbitration agreements. Parties to such agreements should ensure that their contracts clearly define what constitutes a genuine dispute and outline the procedures for resolving such disputes. This clarity can help prevent unnecessary litigation and ensure that arbitration remains an effective and efficient method of dispute resolution.

Potential Impact in Ireland

Sian Participation will likely prove persuasive in Irish courts, potentially leading to a more stringent approach to arbitration agreements in winding-up proceedings.

This could result in Irish courts being less inclined to stay or dismiss winding-up petitions solely based on the existence of an arbitration agreement unless the debtor can show that the debt is genuinely disputed on substantial grounds. Consequently, creditors in Ireland might find it easier to pursue insolvency proceedings against debtor companies, even when arbitration clauses are present in their agreements.

