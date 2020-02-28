In a recent episode of the Phoenix Talent Talks podcast series, Partner, Caoimhe Clarkin describes how Diversity and Inclusion is a key priority for DLA Piper and discusses how an unfaltering commitment to inclusion is key to attracting and retaining a workforce that is as talented and diverse as an organisation's client base.
Key Insights
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) is a key priority for DLA Piper
DLA Piper is a global firm with lawyers and staff in more than 40 countries. The Dublin office has a wonderful opportunity to leverage and foster the different backgrounds of the people that we now have the opportunity to work with around the world.
Our clients justifiably expect us to offer both talented and diverse teams. Our client base is multi-national with people and products all over the world and we want to have a workforce that mirrors that community.
Having a diverse workforce enables us to access new markets, to develop broader, deeper relationships and also to deliver exceptional service. More importantly, it helps us to create that culture of inclusion where everyone belongs, where everyone's voice counts and where people can bring their whole selves to work. It's when people are confident that they can and do fulfil their potential.
DLA Piper's commitment to inclusion
For us, D&I is about more than gender. It's about including a diverse range of people with different sexual orientations and identities, nationalities and cultures, social backgrounds and people with varying levels and types of abilities.
We work with diversity groups and universities to improve access generally to the legal profession. From DLA Piper's perspective, we want students and under-grads of all backgrounds to consider a career in law and to empower people from all aspects of life to join.
Internally, we have our own D&I communities; IRIS (our LGBT+ group) and our 'Leadership Alliance for Women' (LAW) and we like to celebrate the big events like Pride and International Women's Day.
Our D&I strategy centres on our values of being bold, exceptional, collaborative and supportive. We focus on authenticity and genuinely engaging with our workforce in a way that people have the confidence to be themselves, speak out and challenge. We seek to avoid tokenism and quota filling – which can undermine those who could and should be promoted based on merit.
DLA Piper is a different kind of firm with an unfaltering commitment to building and retaining an inclusive culture. As a result, we are attracting and retaining a talented and diverse workforce.
This content was originally published on the website of the Sunday Business Post and is reproduced with permission from the publisher.
In this podcast, Sunday Business Post media and marketing reporter Elaine O'Regan is joined by Ruth Lyndon, Managing Partner at Phoenix, Caoimhe Clarkin, Head of Litigation and Regulatory at DLA Piper, Stephanie Good, People & Organisation Consulting at PwC Ireland and Sheelagh Daly, Entrepreneurship Manager at Enterprise Ireland.
