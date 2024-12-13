ARTICLE
13 December 2024

Der Entwurf des Investitionsprüfgesetzes torpediert den Wirtschaftsstandort Schweiz

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer beleuchtet in der November-Ausgabe 2024 von Legal Success, wie der aktuelle Entwurf des Investitionsprüfgesetzes den Wirtschaftsstandort Schweiz beeinträchtigt.
Switzerland Government, Public Sector
Mani Reinert and Tim Meyer
In the November 2024 issue of Legal Success, Bär & Karrer examines how the current draft of the Investment Review Act is affecting Switzerland as a business location.

The article uses experience with foreign foreign direct investment (FDI) regimes to show how FDI regimes delay transactions and are used for industrial policy. The article shows that Switzerland would be best advised not to enact an FDI regulation in the form of an investment screening law, and that if it enacts an investment screening law, the Federal Council's proposal is preferable to that of the National Council.

At the same time, the article shows that an overly restrictive FDI law could not only deter investors, but also jeopardize access to international capital and know-how. Since many critical sectors in Switzerland are already state-controlled, a highly restricted regulation would make more sense in order to preserve the open and competitive character of the Swiss economy.

Legal Success 11/2024, Handelszeitung

DOWNLOAD

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mani Reinert
Mani Reinert
Photo of Tim Meyer
Tim Meyer
