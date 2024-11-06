Investing In Africa | KENYA (Video)

Kenya remains the largest and most advanced economy in East and Central Africa and is regarded as the region's financial and economic hub. To encourage foreign investment and increase the ease of doing business in the country, the government has recently introduced significant amendments to data privacy, employment, and tax legislation.

Join our Investing in Africa webinar series, where lawyers from our Nairobi office explore these changes, as well as trends in jurisprudence likely to impact investors and key learnings and opportunities for businesses venturing into Kenya.

Originally Published 30 November 2023

