Can You Invest Through A Foreign Company? | Panama QIV Episode 2 (Video)

In Episode 2 of our Panama Qualified Investor Visa series, Ana Graciela Medina explains how the new decree allows qualifying investments to be made personally or through a duly established legal entity. She also discusses the importance of documenting beneficial ownership, effective control and the foreign origin of the funds.

Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán, a full-service Panamanian law firm with 100+ years of experience, offers practical legal solutions globally. Their experts, deeply committed to their craft, handle 20+ practice areas. With offices in South America, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, they efficiently power projects, protect patrimonies, and solve legal matters.

self

Can an existing foreign company form part of your investment and residency plans in Panama?

In Episode 2 of our Panama Qualified Investor Visa series, Ana Graciela Medina explains how the new decree allows qualifying investments to be made personally or through a duly established legal entity. She also discusses the importance of documenting beneficial ownership, effective control and the foreign origin of the funds.

Watch the full episode and subscribe to follow the series.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.