Maltese Citizenship By Investment: A Pathway For South African Nationals

As more South Africans explore the idea of dual citizenship and international mobility, Malta's Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment...

Andersen in South Africa is a Legal, Tax and Advisory firm offering a full range of value-added and cost-effective services to their corporate and commercial clients. They are a member firm of Andersen Global, an international entity surrounding the development of a seamless professional services model providing best in class tax and legal services around the world.

As more South Africans explore the idea of dual citizenship and international mobility, Malta's Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment (commonly referred to as citizenship by investment) offers an attractive option. This programme allows individuals and their families to gain Maltese citizenship, providing a gateway to the European Union and offering various personal, financial, and lifestyle benefits. This pathway, allows individuals and their families the right to become Maltese citizens by making an economic contribution to the country together with a property investment and a charity donation. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the Malta citizenship programme, outlining the benefits, eligibility requirements, application process, and key considerations for South Africans.

Benefits of Maltese Citizenship

Malta stands out as a premier choice for individuals seeking global mobility and a secure future. As a member of the European Union, Maltese citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 190 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the Schengen Zone. Additionally, Malta's stable political environment, high quality of life, and English-speaking population make it an appealing destination.

EU Membership: As an EU citizen, Maltese passport holders have the right to live, engage in employment, do business, buy property and study in any of the EU member states. Visa-Free Travel: Maltese citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 190 countries, including the UK, USA, Canada, and all Schengen countries. Family Inclusion: A Citizenship application can include all the family members in the same application. This includes the spouse or a life partner, children up to the age of 28 and parents over the age of 55. Lifestyle and Environment: Malta offers a high standard of living, excellent healthcare facilities and a safe environment which attracts many South African families. Business Opportunities: Maltese citizens have access to a dynamic economy with investment opportunities in technology, finance, tourism, and many other sectors. Dual Citizenship: South African nationals are not required to renounce their citizenship, hence they can keep both their Maltese and South African nationality.

Eligibility Criteria & Financial Requirements to apply for Maltese Citizenship

To be eligible for MCES, the applicants must meet the following criteria:

Family Members:

An application for Malta citizenship can include:

the main applicant

the spouse or partner of the main applicant

the children (including adopted children), of the main applicant or of his spouse/partner, who have not yet attained 29 years of age

the parents and grandparents of the main applicant or of his spouse/partner, who have attained 55 years of age.

Exceptional Direct Investment:

Main applicant is required to make a non-refundable contribution of €750,000, with an additional €50,000 for each family member included in the same application. The contribution can be reduced to €600,000 should the applicant apply for citizenship after 36 months of residency.

Real Estate Investment:

The applicant is also required to purchase or rent a property in Malta for at least five years:

Purchase: Acquire a qualifying property in Malta or Gozo worth at least €700,000. This property is to be held for a minimum of five years.

OR

Rental: Lease a qualifying property in Malta or Gozo with a minimum annual rent of €16,000. This property is to be held for a minimum of five years.

Philanthropic Donation:

The applicant is also required to make a donation to charity:

Donate at least €10,000 to a registered philanthropic, cultural, sport, scientific, animal welfare or artistic non-governmental organisation or society in Malta.

Residency:

Provide proof of residence in Malta for at least 12 months or 36 months (depending on chosen route) prior to the issuance of the certificate of naturalization.

Due Diligence and Background Checks

All the applicants must undergo a stringent due diligence process, including background checks by Maltese authorities. The applicants need to submit a clean criminal record certificate and should not have any visa denials from countries with which Malta has visa-free travel agreements.

Health Status:

Applicants must be of good health and they should not suffer from any contagious diseases or illness.

Health Insurance

The applicants must have a comprehensive health insurance coverage for themselves and their dependents.

Ineligibility

Applicants who are nationals of or have close connections with Afghanistan, Belarus, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen shall not be eligible to apply for Maltese citizenship. Furthermore, applicants subject to international sanctions or restrictions imposed by recognized international bodies or jurisdictions are not eligible either.

Legal Requirements and Considerations

Due Diligence : Aġenzija Komunita Malta which is the agency handling citizenship applications, conducts thorough due diligence on all applicants to ensure the integrity and security of the programme. This therefore means that applicants should present details on their source of wealth and source of funds as part of the application process.

: Aġenzija Komunita Malta which is the agency handling citizenship applications, conducts thorough due diligence on all applicants to ensure the integrity and security of the programme. This therefore means that applicants should present details on their source of wealth and source of funds as part of the application process. Financial Planning: Applicants should consider the full financial implications, including ongoing property maintenance costs and possible new tax obligations.

Application Process and Timeline

The Maltese citizenship by investment process is carefully structured and involves multiple stages:

Initial Application: The first step is to visit Malta and submitting the residence permit application. Investment and Application Submission: Once residency has been established, applicants proceed to submit the citizenship eligibility application. Due Diligence Process: The application undergoes an in-depth review by the Maltese government, typically taking 6 to 12 months depending on the complexity of the case. Approval and Oath of Allegiance: Upon approval, applicants are required submit the final citizenship application, satisfy the financial requirements, and take an Oath of Allegiance to Malta, officially confirming their new citizenship status.

Path Ahead

Maltese Citizenship by Direct Investment offers South Africans a prestigious and advantageous pathway to become part of the European Union. As interest in global mobility grows, South Africans can now secure a future in one of Europe's most dynamic and safe nations, enjoying the myriad benefits that Maltese citizenship brings for families seeking a new beginning in Europe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.