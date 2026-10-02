Dubai Customs Instalment Facilitation Deadline

Dubai Customs has introduced a temporary instalment facilitation for customs duties on import declarations, with a critical deadline of 30 September 2026 for eligible companies to submit applications. This measure reflects the government's commitment to supporting businesses in managing their financial obligations while maintaining compliance with customs regulations. Companies are strongly advised to act promptly, verify their eligibility, and ensure strict adherence to approved payment schedules to avoid

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Do Not Miss the 30 September 2026 Deadline to Benefit from Dubai Customs’ Instalment Facilitation

Dubai Customs has issued Customs Declaration No. (14/2026) concerning the temporary facilitation for the instalment payment of customs duties due on import declarations.

This facilitation represents an important opportunity for eligible importing companies to manage their customs duty obligations through an approved instalment mechanism and within a specified timeframe, reflecting the government authorities’ approach to facilitating trade and supporting businesses in managing their financial commitments.

However, one point deserves particular attention: Dubai Customs has set 30 September 2026 as the final deadline for submitting applications to benefit from the instalment facilitation.

Accordingly, eligible companies should not wait until the final days of the deadline. They should take the opportunity to review their outstanding customs duties, verify their eligibility and complete the necessary procedures in a timely manner.

Companies whose applications are approved should also ensure strict compliance with the approved payment schedule, as failure to meet the required payments may result in the cancellation of the facilitation, recovery of outstanding amounts and the application of the relevant legal and regulatory measures.

From a legal and practical perspective, importers and businesses engaged in international trade are advised to review Customs Declaration No. (14/2026) at the earliest opportunity and assess whether the facilitation applies to their current circumstances and outstanding obligations.

For the full terms and conditions, please refer to Customs Declaration No. (14/2026).

لا تفوتوا مهلة 30 سبتمبر 2026 للاستفادة من تسهيلات تقسيط الرسوم الجمركية لدى جمارك دبي

أصدرت جمارك دبي الإعلان الجمركي رقم (14/2026) بشأن التسهيل المؤقت لتقسيط الرسوم الجمركية المستحقة على بيانات الاستيراد.

ويمثل هذا التسهيل فرصة مهمة للشركات المستوردة المستوفية للشروط، حيث يتيح لها إدارة التزاماتها من الرسوم الجمركية من خلال آلية تقسيط معتمدة وضمن إطار زمني محدد، بما يعكس توجه الجهات الحكومية نحو تيسير حركة التجارة ودعم الشركات في إدارة التزاماتها المالية.

إلا أن هناك نقطة تستحق اهتماماً خاصاً: فقد حددت جمارك دبي يوم 30 سبتمبر 2026 كآخر موعد لتقديم طلبات الاستفادة من تسهيلات التقسيط.

وعليه، ينبغي على الشركات المؤهلة عدم الانتظار حتى الأيام الأخيرة من المهلة، وإنما المبادرة إلى مراجعة الرسوم الجمركية المستحقة، والتحقق من استيفاء شروط الاستفادة، واستكمال الإجراءات اللازمة في الوقت المناسب.

كما يتعين على الشركات التي تتم الموافقة على طلباتها الالتزام بخطة السداد المعتمدة، إذ قد يترتب على الإخلال بالسداد إلغاء التسهيل والمطالبة بالمبالغ المستحقة واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية والتنظيمية المقررة.

ومن منظور قانوني وعملي، يُنصح المستوردون والمتعاملون في قطاع التجارة الدولية بمراجعة الإعلان الجمركي رقم (14/2026) في أقرب وقت، وتقييم مدى انطباق شروط التسهيل على أوضاعهم والتزاماتهم الحالية.

للاطلاع على الشروط والأحكام كاملة، يرجى الرجوع إلى الإعلان الجمركي رقم (14/2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.