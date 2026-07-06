Vietnam Manufacturing Playbook: How To Build A Legally Compliant And Customs-Efficient China–Vietnam–EU Supply Chain – A Practical Guide To WTO, EVFTA, Rules Of Origin And Customs Compliance – PART I

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Part I – Strategy Before Structure: Why Legal Planning Determines Manufacturing Success

Executive Summary

Global supply chains are undergoing one of the most significant transformations in decades. Geopolitical developments, increasing trade tensions, the search for resilient sourcing strategies and the continued diversification of manufacturing have encouraged companies around the world to adopt a “China + 1” strategy. Among all alternative manufacturing destinations, Vietnam has emerged as one of the most attractive jurisdictions for international manufacturers seeking efficient production, political stability, a skilled workforce and preferential access to global markets.

For many businesses, however, relocating part of the manufacturing process to Vietnam is not simply a logistics exercise. It is a legal project.

A manufacturing model that appears commercially straightforward may involve complex questions under Vietnamese customs law, WTO principles, free trade agreements, rules of origin, import procedures, export documentation, corporate structuring and regulatory compliance.

Experience has shown that many legal and commercial problems do not arise because companies intentionally disregard the law. Rather, they arise because important legal questions were never identified before the first shipment arrived.

Once production has commenced, correcting an unsuitable legal structure can become expensive, disruptive and time-consuming.

The most successful manufacturing projects therefore begin with legal planning—not after the first shipment arrives, but before the first purchase order is issued.

This article provides a practical roadmap for companies considering or implementing manufacturing operations in Vietnam. It identifies the legal questions that should be addressed before production begins and explains why customs planning, corporate structuring and international trade compliance should be viewed as strategic business decisions rather than purely administrative matters.

Vietnam’s Position in the New Global Manufacturing Landscape

Few countries have benefited from the restructuring of international supply chains as significantly as Vietnam.

During the past decade Vietnam has successfully positioned itself as one of Asia’s premier manufacturing destinations. Major multinational corporations have expanded their manufacturing footprint in Vietnam across sectors including electronics, semiconductors, consumer products, automotive components, medical devices, industrial machinery and renewable energy technologies.

Several factors explain Vietnam’s growing importance.

First, Vietnam offers political stability combined with a government that has consistently pursued international economic integration.

Secondly, Vietnam has concluded an impressive network of free trade agreements, including the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and numerous bilateral agreements.

Thirdly, Vietnam has developed an increasingly sophisticated manufacturing base capable of supporting both labour-intensive and highly technical production.

For European manufacturers, Vietnam increasingly serves not merely as an alternative production location but as an integral component of regional and global supply chains.

Yet this success also creates legal complexity.

Manufacturing today rarely occurs entirely within one country.

Instead, components may originate from China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Taiwan, Singapore or the United States before being assembled, programmed, tested and exported from Vietnam to Europe or other international markets.

Every additional border crossing introduces additional legal questions.

Manufacturing Is No Longer a Single-Country Process

Traditional manufacturing models often involved relatively simple production chains.

Today, however, products frequently cross several international borders before reaching the final customer.

Consider a typical example.

Electronic circuit boards may be manufactured and populated in China.

Additional electronic components may originate from Germany, Japan or Korea.

The products are then imported into Vietnam, where additional assembly, firmware installation, software programming, calibration, quality testing and packaging are performed.

The completed product is subsequently exported to Germany for final integration before delivery throughout Europe.

From an engineering perspective, this workflow appears logical.

From a legal perspective, however, almost every stage creates independent regulatory questions.

Which customs procedure should govern the importation into Vietnam?

Has the correct customs classification been selected?

Who legally owns the goods during each manufacturing stage?

Which entity should act as importer of record?

Which documentation must accompany each shipment?

Does the manufacturing performed in Vietnam satisfy the applicable rules of origin?

Can Vietnamese preferential origin legitimately be claimed under the EVFTA?

How will European customs authorities evaluate the production process?

Has sufficient evidence been retained to support origin declarations years after export?

None of these questions can be answered by logistics specialists alone.

Each requires coordinated analysis under Vietnamese law, international trade law and the applicable free trade agreements.

The Biggest Mistake Companies Make

One misconception appears repeatedly in international manufacturing projects.

Many companies assume that customs compliance begins when the shipment reaches the port.

In reality, customs compliance begins months earlier.

The decisive legal questions are often determined when companies negotiate manufacturing contracts, select suppliers, establish corporate structures and design production processes.

Once these commercial decisions have been implemented, legal flexibility becomes increasingly limited.

Changing customs structures after production has commenced frequently requires amendments to commercial contracts, customs registrations, accounting systems, inventory controls and supply chain documentation.

These changes inevitably consume management time and increase costs.

Consequently, companies should resist the temptation to treat customs compliance as a purely operational issue.

Instead, customs planning should form part of the initial commercial design of the manufacturing project.

The Principle That Guides Every Successful Manufacturing Project

Over more than twenty-five years advising multinational investors in Vietnam, one principle has remained remarkably consistent.

The legal structure should support the commercial model—not force the commercial model to adapt to an inappropriate legal structure.

This principle appears obvious.

Surprisingly, however, many companies adopt precisely the opposite approach.

Commercial teams frequently finalise production arrangements before legal advisers are instructed.

Lawyers are then asked to “make the structure work.”

Occasionally this is possible.

Frequently it is not.

The better approach is to allow commercial planning and legal planning to develop simultaneously.

When lawyers, engineers, logistics specialists, finance departments and customs professionals collaborate from the outset, manufacturing structures become significantly more robust and commercially efficient.

The Ten Questions Every Manufacturer Should Ask Before the First Shipment

Although every manufacturing project is unique, there are several questions that should always be addressed before production begins.

1. Have we independently verified the HS classification?

Supplier classifications should never be accepted automatically.

Incorrect classification may affect customs duties, licensing requirements, import procedures, statistical reporting, customs valuation and origin analysis.

A single incorrect tariff classification can create long-term compliance problems throughout the supply chain.

2. Which customs procedure best supports the project?

Vietnamese customs legislation offers several legally available import structures.

Depending upon the project, companies may consider ordinary commercial importation, importation for processing, temporary importation or other customs procedures available under Vietnamese law.

Selecting the correct procedure should follow legal analysis rather than administrative convenience.

3. Can Vietnamese origin legitimately be claimed?

This question often determines whether preferential tariff treatment under the EVFTA will ultimately be available.

The answer depends not only upon where production occurs, but also upon the applicable product-specific rules of origin, the manufacturing process performed in Vietnam and the supporting documentation retained throughout production.

Many companies underestimate this analysis.

European customs authorities generally do not.

4. Does the corporate structure support the customs structure?

Corporate planning and customs planning should never be separated.

Questions concerning ownership, invoicing, contractual responsibility, importation, exportation and manufacturing responsibility should be considered together.

A poorly designed corporate structure may unnecessarily complicate customs compliance.

5. Have regulatory approvals been considered?

Customs law rarely operates in isolation.

Depending upon the product, additional Vietnamese regulatory requirements may arise.

These may include telecommunications approvals, radio frequency regulations, electrical safety requirements, cybersecurity rules, environmental regulations, battery regulations or sector-specific licensing requirements.

Failure to identify these issues before importation may delay production unnecessarily.

Manufacturing Projects Are Risk Management Projects

Experienced manufacturers understand that successful production depends upon controlling technical risk.

The same principle applies to legal risk.

The objective is not to eliminate every conceivable legal uncertainty.

Rather, it is to identify material risks early enough that practical solutions remain available.

Legal planning therefore becomes an investment in operational certainty.

The companies that consistently succeed in Vietnam are rarely those willing to assume the greatest risks.

Instead, they are those that recognise potential legal issues before they become operational problems.

This approach ultimately protects not only customs compliance but also production schedules, customer relationships and commercial profitability.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

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To be continued in Part II: Designing the Optimal Customs Structure – HS Classification, Rules of Origin, WTO Principles, EVFTA Requirements and Selecting the Appropriate Vietnamese Customs Regime.