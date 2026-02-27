ARTICLE
27 February 2026

Myanmar Temporarily Waives Customs Duty For Electric Special Vehicles And Machinery

On February 2, 2026, Myanmar's Ministry of Finance and Revenue issued Notification No. 19/2026...
Myanmar International Law
Aye Thuzar Hlaing and Sann Lin Kyaw
On February 2, 2026, Myanmar's Ministry of Finance and Revenue issued Notification No. 19/2026, reducing the customs duty rate to 0% for certain battery‑electric vehicles, machinery, and related spare parts, applicable from February 2, 2026, through March 31, 2026.

Under the notification, imports of battery‑electric special‑purpose vehicles, battery‑electric industrial machinery, and associated spare parts listed in the notification's annex are eligible for a zero‑percent customs duty rate. These items must be supported by technical recommendations from the Ministry of Electric Power and a recommendation from the Ministry of Industry.

The notification applies to a broad range of battery electric equipment, including the following categories:

  • Special purpose vehicles, such as crane trucks, mobile drilling trucks, concrete mixers, mobile clinics, broadcast vans, and street‑cleaning vehicles.
  • Heavy machinery, including excavators, bulldozers, loaders, cranes, rollers, forklifts, and port handling equipment.
  • Spare parts, covering 16 specified categories, including key components such as chargers, inverters, and controllers.

Importers and businesses using electric‑powered industrial equipment should review the scope of the eligible items and confirm whether their planned imports fall within the lists covered by the notification.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

