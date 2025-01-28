Vietnam Investment Review Interviewing Dr Oliver Massmann On Impact Of The EU Vietnam Free Trade Agreement And Investment Protection Agreement

1. The EVFTA is now acting as a big leverage for the EU-Vietnam trade and investment ties. 2025 will be the fifth year since the EVFTA's entry into force in August 2021. What positive impacts does the deal have had on the trade and investment cooperation so far?

The EVFTA has significantly enhanced trade and investment relations between EU and Vietnam. With a big foreign trade volume after the effectiveness of the EVFTA, the EU is currently among Vietnam's largest trading partners. According to the European Commission, Vietnam is the EU's 16th-largest trade partner and within ASEAN, the EU's second-largest trading partner. Combined, ASEAN is the EU's third-largest trading partner outside Europe (after the US and China). The EU's main exports to Vietnam are high tech products, including electrical machinery and equipment, aircraft, vehicles, and pharmaceutical products, while Vietnam's main exports to the EU are telephone sets, electronic products, footwear, textiles and clothing, coffee, rice, seafood, and furniture. As we approach the fifth anniversary of its implementation, several positive impacts are evident:

Figures from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam shows that Vietnamese exports to the EU have experienced substantial growth, increasing from approximately €35 billion in 2019 to over €48 billion in 2023. This surge is particularly notable in sectors such as electronics, textiles, footwear, agriculture, and seafood.

The EVFTA has stimulated investment flows, particularly in renewable energy and other strategic sectors. Several EU countries have increased investments in Vietnam's renewable energy sector, aligning with global sustainability trends. Beyond energy, EU investments have targeted various sectors, contributing to Vietnam's economic diversification and development.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the EVFTA has positioned the EU as the sixth-largest FDI source in Vietnam, with €28 billion invested in 2,450 projects, particularly in high-tech sectors. The Ministry of Planning and Investment predicts greater FDI inflows due to the EVFTA's commitments, boosting trade freedom, attracting high-quality investments, and creating a more transparent business environment conducive to cross-border transactions.

2. What opportunities and sectors that EU investors can benefit from the EVFTA in the Vietnamese market?

The EVFTA, by liberalizing customs duties and strengthening trade and business relations, offers significant opportunities for EU companies. It grants greater access to an emerging market of nearly 100 million people, including approximately 55 million workers. Additionally, the agreement fosters partnerships, dialogue, and cooperation, thereby enhancing relations with the Southeast Asian region.

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has opened up numerous opportunities for EU investors in the Vietnamese market by providing easier access in terms of foreign direct investment and PPP projects. EU investors can benefit from the EVFTA in the following sectors:

High-Tech Manufacturing: The EVFTA facilitates EU exports of high-tech products to Vietnam, including electrical machinery and equipment, creating opportunities for EU investors in the Vietnamese market.

Renewable Energy : The EVFTA has led to increased investments in renewable energy by several EU countries, contributing to the growth of this sector in Vietnam.

Pharmaceuticals: With the EVFTA in effect, approximately half of EU pharmaceutical imports to Vietnam will be duty-free, enhancing the attractiveness of Vietnam's pharmaceutical market to EU investors.

Food and Beverage Manufacturing: The Vietnamese government has committed to opening its economy to investments in the manufacturing industry under several key sectors, such as food products and beverages, under the EVFTA.

3. Despite the EVFTA's removal of tariffs for many export items into the EU market, meeting stringent rules of origin (ROO) may be a burden for businesses to take advantage of the deal's benefits. Could you elaborate on this obstruction?

First, to elaborate on the ROO, the ROO applies under the EVFTA where applicable goods must be originated in the EU or Vietnam to receive preferential tariff. In this regards, on 15 June 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Circular 11/2020/TT-BCT implementing the rules of origin in the EVFTA where a product is stated to be considered to originate in the EU or in Vietnam in the following cases: (i)Products fully obtained in a Party (i.e. Wholly Obtained Product); (ii) Products obtained in a Party by incorporating materials which have not been fully obtained there, provided that these materials have undergone sufficient processing alteration work (i.e. Sufficiently Processed Products. Accordingly, exporters must obtain a Certificate of Origin (EUR.1) for shipments exceeding EUR 6,000 or make an origin declaration for smaller shipments. To use the latter mechanism, businesses must register with the EU's Registered Exporter System (REX) and bear full responsibility for the accuracy of their declarations.

Vietnam faces significant difficulties complying with EVFTA's ROO due to the practice of sourcing inputs from neighboring countries to take advantages of the rule on Cumulation of Origin. Accordingly, such rule allows Vietnamese goods produced through multiple stages to utilize raw materials from other countries while still meeting the required “regional content.” Specifically, in the textile and garment sector, production materials can be imported from countries that have signed FTAs with both the EU and Vietnam, such as South Korea. Therefore, businesses can shift to importing raw materials from EU countries or other countries with FTAs with the EU to take advantage of tax incentives. However, the cost of raw materials from these countries is not cheap. Even with a 0% tariff rate, importing materials from South Korea still fails to achieve economic efficiency. This complex supply chain network makes it difficult for many exports to meet the strict criteria needed to qualify for duty-free treatment. As a result, many businesses have difficulty taking full advantage of the Agreement's benefits.

Complicated administrative procedures to certify origination also pose significant obstacles. To obtain a certificate of origin, exporters are required to provide complete information about the production process, source of raw materials and details related to the rules of origin. In addition, exporters can make out an origin declaration for export shipments with a total value of not more than 6,000 EUR without having to apply for a certificate of origin. However, to use this mechanism, enterprises must register with the EU's REX (Registered Exporter System) and take full responsibility for the accuracy of their origin declarations.

This has led to operational disruptions, causing shipping delays and increased costs for exporters. Companies are struggling to meet delivery schedules, hurting Vietnam's export potential and weakening the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses in the EU market.

4. How can exporters in Vietnam overcome the ROO and boost their shipments to the EU market?

To overcome the challenges posed by the rules of origin (ROO) under the EVFTA, exporters can adopt the following solutions:

To obtain a thorough understanding of ROO in the EVFTA by participating in government and industry-led workshops on ROO requirements.

To build an effective system of origin management and supply chain tracking, enterprises need to prepare from the beginning of the production process, for example, from selecting the source of raw materials, collecting certificates of origin of raw materials, storing supporting documents, etc.).

To proactively secure a supply of raw materials by collaborating with domestic suppliers to ensure a steady and compliant supply of materials, thereby reducing reliance on imported materials.

5. The upcoming EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is expected to help facilitate EU investments into the Vietnamese market. However, not all EU member states have approved this deal. If the EVIPA becomes operational, how will the EU investment landscape be changed in Vietnam?

The EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is poised to significantly enhance the investment landscape between the EU and Vietnam. Once fully ratified and operational, it is expected to bring about several key changes:

Enhanced Legal Framework: Besides commitments on fundamental principles such as fair and equitable treatment applicable to investors and the covered investment, the EVIPA provides the Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) where, for investment related disputes, the investors have the right to bring claims to the host country by means of international arbitration. The arbitration proceedings shall be made public as a matter of transparency in conflict cases. The final arbitration award is binding and enforceable without the local courts' review of its validity. The ISDS provision under the CTPPP and EVIPA provides the investors with high standards of legal certainty and enforceability and protection.

Increased Foreign Direct Investment: With improved protections and a more predictable investment environment, Vietnam is likely to attract higher-quality investments from the EU, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, high-tech manufacturing, and services.

Strengthened Economic Relations: The EVIPA will further solidify economic relations between the EU and Vietnam, building upon the successes of EVFTA and promoting sustainable economic growth. By adhering to international investment protection standards, Vietnam enhances its reputation as a reliable destination for foreign investment, aligning with global economic practices.

Encouragement of Reforms: The implementation of EVIPA is expected to prompt Vietnam to continue its regulatory reforms, improving the overall business environment and making it more conducive for foreign investments. The agreement underscores commitments to environmental and labor standards, encouraging responsible and sustainable investment practices.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.