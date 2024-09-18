The Hague Convention on Choice of Court Agreements aims to provide greater legal certainty in international disputes starting in 2025. Will this make Switzerland a more attractive hub for dispute resolution?

Switzerland is on the brink of an important development in international trade law that will significantly enhance its position as a global hub for legal services. A recently adopted agreement promises increased legal certainty and clear rules for cross-border disputes. Businesses could benefit from reduced risks and more efficient enforcement of jurisdiction agreements. But what specific changes are on the horizon, and what does this mean for the international business world?

