ARTICLE
2 June 2026

Proposed GI Bill To Boost Protection Of Kenyan Products

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
Kenya is preparing to introduce a Geographical Indications Bill to protect locally produced goods and enhance their competitiveness in international markets. The Bill aims to prevent imitation of Kenyan products and increase their commercial value through recognised geographical origin protection, with coconut identified as a priority product under the proposed framework.
Kenya Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Adams & Adams are most popular:
  • within Technology, Consumer Protection and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)
  • in Africa

Kenya is preparing to introduce a Geographical Indications Bill (GIB) to protect locally produced goods and enhance their competitiveness in international markets. Expected to be tabled before mid 2026, the Bill aims to prevent imitation of Kenyan products and increase their commercial value through recognised geographical origin protection.

Coconut has been identified as a priority product under the proposed framework. According to the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the sector supports nearly 10 million trees and generates approximately KSh 9 billion (approximately $69.7 million) annually, with production increasing notably between 2023 and 2024. The Bill is expected to strengthen protection against foreign imitation and support local producers in meeting international standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More