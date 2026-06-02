Proposed GI Bill To Boost Protection Of Kenyan Products

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Kenya is preparing to introduce a Geographical Indications Bill (GIB) to protect locally produced goods and enhance their competitiveness in international markets. Expected to be tabled before mid 2026, the Bill aims to prevent imitation of Kenyan products and increase their commercial value through recognised geographical origin protection.
Coconut has been identified as a priority product under the proposed framework. According to the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the sector supports nearly 10 million trees and generates approximately KSh 9 billion (approximately $69.7 million) annually, with production increasing notably between 2023 and 2024. The Bill is expected to strengthen protection against foreign imitation and support local producers in meeting international standards.
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