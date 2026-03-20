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20 March 2026

[Blog] Monaco : Augmentation des annuités à l'office de la propriété intellectuelle

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L'office de la propriété intellectuelle de Monaco a annoncé une augmentation, d'environ 10%, des taxes de renouvellement des brevets et des marques à compter du 1er avril 2026.
Monaco Intellectual Property
Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard
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L’office de la propriété intellectuelle de Monaco a annoncé une augmentation, d’environ 10%, des taxes de renouvellement des brevets et des marques à compter du 1er avril 2026. Seules les 2èmes et 3èmes annuités sont exemptées de cette augmentation.

Pour accéder au détail de l’augmentation c’est ici.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard
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