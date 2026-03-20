[Blog] Monaco : Augmentation des annuités à l'office de la propriété intellectuelle

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf network is currently 460 attorneys, 150 patent & trademark attorneys.
Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard’s articles from Novagraaf Group are most popular:
in Europe
in Europe
Novagraaf Group are most popular:
within Employment and HR topic(s)
L’office de la propriété intellectuelle de Monaco a annoncé une augmentation, d’environ 10%, des taxes de renouvellement des brevets et des marques à compter du 1er avril 2026. Seules les 2èmes et 3èmes annuités sont exemptées de cette augmentation.
Pour accéder au détail de l’augmentation c’est ici.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.