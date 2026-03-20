[Blog] Monaco : Augmentation des annuités à l'office de la propriété intellectuelle

Contributor

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf network is currently 460 attorneys, 150 patent & trademark attorneys.