지식재산권연구회,단체표준 <<해외 인재 유치 기업의 지식재산권 리스크 관리 규범>>발표

2025년9월26일 중국 지식재산권 연구회 단체표준인 <<해외 인재 유치 기업의 지식재산권 리스크 관리 규범>>을 발표함
동 규범은 기업이 해외 인재를 유치하는 과정에서 지식재산권 리스크 관리를 기획 수행 운영하도록 안내함
구체적으로 "식별-평가-대응"이라는 지식재산권 리스크 방지 개념을 바탕으로 기업이 과학적 효율적으로 운영되는 해외 인재 유치 관리 체계를 구축할 수 있도록 표준화된 지침을 제공함
(출처:중국 지식재산권연구회 사이트)
